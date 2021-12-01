On paper, Cyberpunk 2077 was released on PC and consoles on December 10, 2020. The other reality is that CD Projekt RED has spent a whole year releasing patches for its colossal RPG after its departure. Perhaps the plot was playable from beginning to end, but the finishes and failures of that science fiction odyssey revealed that the spectacular digital Night City needed much more time in the oven. And the Poles know it well.

Now, on the eve of its first year on the shelves – despite the game’s lengthy retirement from PlayStation – it’s time to get serious about the content roadmap, review the promises made to gamers, and look into the future in property. And that also includes the long-heralded PS5 and Xbox Series versions.

As shown in the company’s most recent financial report, CD Projekt RED’s main objective after its expansion involves two major priorities: a gradual shift in production towards new projects while continuing to work on growing Cyberpunk 2077. But, What does this growth consist of?

From the outset, and according to statements by the company, the priority is to meet the objective that the next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077 arrive throughout the first quarter of 2022.





Although, it is yet to specify what these new versions will offer for Microsoft and Sony consoles, we can expect a noticeable visual boost which comes from the hand of better loading times and the integration of next generation technologies into the equation, for example, the functions of the DualSense of PS5.

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that the current versions of Xbox One and PS4 will be upgraded free of charge to their respective new generation systems. Something that, it must be said, is no longer the norm among multigenerational titles except for games that benefit from Xbox Smart Delivery.

That said, it is expected that Cyberpunk 2077 also receive a major update for all platforms before continuing to grow. Which covers the PC and Stadia versions. Although the hundreds of adjustments received since the launch of the game compared to the launch versions become more palpable, something that CD Projekt RED has been particularly concerned about, is to pave the way to what is to come. Including new content and the first expansions of the game.

In fact, Cyberpunk 2077 has received specific and totally free content throughout this year, the truth is that the company’s future plans for the Night City on PC and consoles have always included the arrival of large expansions very much in line with what was seen in The witcher 3. That is, great paid content. And that’s where it comes into play the recent expansion of the company.





The opening of the Vancouver and Boston studios is key to being able to tackle the new projects and consolidate the current plans for Cyberpunk 2077.

We are happy to join forces with the Vancouver and Boston studios; both are experienced teams that we plan to expand in the next few years. Each transaction strengthens key competencies in the Group and paves the way for further growth, says Adam Kiciński.

That said, ´CD Projekt RED is also working in parallel on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3, which will receive a Cyberpunk-like treatment and – if all goes according to plan – will come along. of the second quarter of 2022.

What we know about Cyberpunk multiplayer





From the beginning CD Projekt RED have not considered the promised multiplayer mode as an extension to use, but a large independent production. One that, by the way, is taking shape at the hands of a studio entirely dedicated to him.

First, we don’t call it mode. It is a separate dedicated production, a great production. And we plan, we think of it as a standalone product.

It’s obviously not completely standalone as it comes from the Cyberpunk universe and is closely related to the single-player Cyberpunk concept that I came up with. But from our perspective, it is another independent production and an independent team of people works on it.

On the other hand, and following the model of GTA Online, the multiplayer section of Cyberpunk 2077 will include microtransactions. It is not something that has been announced now but has been talking about this since 2019. Of course, the Polish company has always clarified that it will be Non-aggressive microtransactions.

The goal is to design monetization in a way that makes people happy when they spend money. I’m not trying to be cynical or hide something; it’s about creating a feeling of value

Same as with our single player games: we want players to be happy while spending money on our products. The same goes for microtransactions – you can expect them, of course, and Cyberpunk 2077 is a great arena to sell stuff, but it won’t be pushy, it won’t annoy gamers, it will make them happy. At least that’s our goal.

Cybeprunk 2077’s original multiplayer launch plans have traced its arrival after the arrival of the next-gen versions and the first large shipments of content, so even starting from the fact that it is being developed by a separate studio, it is not known. expect it to arrive well into 2022.





What’s more, on these lines you can see the original roadmap for 2021 raised after the launch. And it is not ruled out that the calendar be rethought to avoid a second big setback. Something that, seen what is seen, is preferable despite the fact that time and the players they have come to recognize the enormous work put into the project.

Although Cyberpunk 2077 was harshly punished in the media for the state in which it was put on sale on all platforms, coming to rethink the return policies of Xbox and PlayStation, the truth is that the game has reached notable milestones among players. And that internally has been a bitter pill for the company with drastic changes in management and reports of internal problems during development and after launch.

A launch disaster? While it is unquestionable that the game arrived unpolished, the player records, the hours of play and the milestones reached in Night City establish that, despite having come out early, their role-playing proposal has always been quite resounding.





Moreover, to make the case more illustrative, it is worth bearing in mind that in April 2021 of the more than 13 million units sold CD Projekt only 30,000 copies were returned, and that it was literally withdrawn from PSN for months, and that their ratings on Steam have taken a total and very positive turn in recent months.

In any case, Cyberpunk 2077 is much better today than it was a year ago in all its aspects and it is expected that in a matter of months returning to Night City will be the cutting-edge roleplaying experience you’ve always expected from the game. From there, that the multiplayer and the promised expansions arrive when they have to arrive so that the experience is satisfactory in this project that announced in 2013, launched in 2020 and which still has much to offer. and great stories to tell.