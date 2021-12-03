Updated record of the Brasileirao



Dec 03, 2021 at 08:00 CET



The At. Mineiro is the champion of the Brasileirao 2021. The traditional team from Belo Horizonte has had to wait a whopping 50 years to win their second league title, after the one they won in 1971 with the legendary Tel Santana on the bench.

El Galo, now trained by Cuca, has been the undisputed dominator of a championship that has ended up winning two days in advance. The victory of the Minas Gerais team is indisputable: it is the team that has played the best football, the most consistent defensively and offensively and the only one capable of maintaining sustainable performance.

The At. Mineiro has been able to make profitable one of the best squads in the country, beating Flamengo, which ends the season without a great title, and Palmeiras, who threw in the towel in the league to focus on Libertadores, who won for the second year in a row.

Euphoria del Gaul and his crooked fanatic | Athletic

The attacking ‘duo’ formed by Hulk, who will end up as the competition’s gunner, and Diego Costa synthesizes quality and concentrated talent in a team where there are top-level footballers in South America like the Argentines Nacho Fernandez and Matías Zaracho, the Venezuelan Jefferson Savarino, the Chilean Eduardo Vargas or the brazilians Guilherme Arana and Allan.

With this title, the At. Mineiro breaks with the dominance of the teams of the Rio-Sao Paulo axis that had concentrated the last six editions of the Brasileirao. In this period, Corinthians added two titles (2015 and 2017), Palmeiras two more (2016 and 2018) and Flamengo had won the last two championships (2019 and 2020).

The last title of a team from Belo Horizonte was for Cruzeiro, which has played its second season in a row in Serie B, which chained the victories of 2013 and 2014.

THE LIST OF BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONS RECOGNIZED BY THE CBF

1959 – Bahia

1960 – Palmeiras

1961 – Saints

1962 – Saints

1963 – Saints

1964 – Saints

1965 – Santos

1966 – Cruzeiro

1967 – Palmeiras (Taça Brasil) and Palmeiras (Roberto Gomes Pedrosa Tournament)

1968 – Botafogo (Taça Brasil) and Santos (Roberto Gomes Pedrosa Tournament)

1969 – Palmeiras

1970 – Fluminense

1971 – Atlético Mineiro

1972 – Palmeiras

1973 – Palmeiras

1974 – Vasco da Gama

1975 – International

1976 – International

1977 – Sao Paulo

1978 – Guarani

1979 – International

1980 – Flamengo

1981 – Guild

1982 – Flamengo

1983 – Flamengo

1984 – Fluminense

1985 – Coritiba

1986 – Sao Paulo

1987 – Sport and Flamengo (Uniao Cup)

1988 – Bahia

1989 – Basque

1990 – Corinthians

1991 – Sao Paulo

1992 – Flamengo

1993 – Palmeiras

1994 – Palmeiras

1995 – Botafogo

1996 – Guild

1997 – Vasco da Gama

1998 – Corinthians

1999 – Corinthians

2000 – Vasco da Gama

2001 – Athlético Paranaense

2002 – Santos

2003 – Cruzeiro

2004 – Santos

2005 – Corinthians

2006 – Sao Paulo

2007 – Sao Paulo

2008 – Sao Paulo

2009 – Flamengo

2010 – Fluminense

2011 – Corinthians

2012 – Fluminense

2013 – Cruzeiro

2014 – Cruzeiro

2015 – Corinthians

2016 – Palmeiras

2017 – Corinthians

2018 – Palmeiras

2019 – Flamengo

2020 – Flamengo

2021 – At. Mineiro

Galo’s next goal is to win the double in a season that is already historic: on Sunday the 12th and Wednesday the 15th, they play the final two-legged match of the Copa do Brasil against Ath. Paranaense, who recently won the Copa Sudamericana.