Good news from uncle Playstation plus, since just as this 2021 began with great surprises for all its users: the possibility of obtaining Final Fantasy VII Remake throughout the month of March.

He also wants to close the year well, just with news referring to this same title.

Since the news that the fact that the copies obtained through PlayStation Plus could not be updated to its improved version for Playstation 5, the fans of the franchise were not happy at all, but don’t worry, you’ll be able to enjoy this JRPG and its DLC by Yuffie on the next-gen console.

With this news, you let us know that this title will change very soon, as Square Enix confirmed that all the players who have obtained Final Fantasy VII Remake Thanks to the service, they will be able to update to the version for PlayStation 5 starting this week.

He let us know through his account Twitter, Square enix, confirming that all PlayStation Plus subscribers who obtained Final Fantasy VII Remake will have the possibility to update the title to its improved version for PlayStation 5.

This will be possible from tomorrow Wednesday December 22th, and the best part is that it will apparently be without a deadline.

But don’t trust it either, and you better keep in mind that the sooner you update it, the sooner you can enjoy it on your PlayStation 5.

But this good news does not come alone, since Square enix, keep up the good work and will offer us an attractive discount on Episode Intermission, the DLC starring Yuffie.

That offer, if it has a limited time announced, and players can purchase it with a 25% discount to enjoy all the current content of the RPG.

Both news were well received by fans, but other players are upset, believing that the possibility of updating to PlayStation 5 should have been available since March.

Action that got some to have a bitter time and with this novelty, many of them will complain about having to buy back the game to be able to enjoy the DLC on the new generation console.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC (via the Epic Games Store).