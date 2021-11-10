That is why we are going to talk about these new security updates below, as well as others not related to security. Are those that Microsoft has shipped over the last few hours for your products. At this point, the first thing we must take into consideration is that the firm itself recommends that we install these patches as soon as possible. In this way we will be protected among the most recent vulnerabilities that have appeared.
Updated and patched versions of Windows
To give us an idea of the importance of these monthly updates that we are talking about are available for many versions of the system. It must be said that Microsoft released updates for all supported client / server versions. These include Windows 7 with extended support, Windows 8.1 and 10. At the same time it is worth knowing that Windows 11 is also updated here, in addition to other company products such as the Office suite.
Keep in mind that we are talking about cumulative updates, and include security patches also for optional updates from last month. Therefore, as usual at this point in the month, Microsoft recommends that we install these updates if we have compatible equipment, as soon as possible. And, if we focus on Windows 10, the oldest version that receives support, the 1909, has fixed 22 vulnerabilities, 3 of them critical. Also, system versions 2004, 20H2 and 21H1 Windows 10 now fixes 24 vulnerabilities of which 3 have been classified as critical and 21 important.
Main security flaws fixed
On the one hand, in the aforementioned version 1909 of Windows 10, the firm corrects a problem related to the installation of certain printers. In addition, a problem has been solved when representing pixels and another with the library JScript9.dll. A bug that prevented Edge from restarting is also fixed, and Windows Defender’s ability to identify ransomware is improved.
If we focus on the 2004, 20H2 and 21H1 versions, the firm sends the update KB5007186 that corrects the aforementioned pixelation problem. The corresponding security updates are also sent.
In addition, how could it be otherwise, the Redmond firm has also sent the corresponding updates for its most recent system, Windows 11. It is worth mentioning that in this case and through KB5007215, it has fixed a problem that affected a I fail with the launching applications on the system.
At the same time, an issue was fixed where certain programs could display strange behavior when rendering UI elements. On the other hand, and how could it be otherwise, we also get the latest security updates.
Download November 2021 patches
If there is no problem, it is normal that all this that we have commented to you comes to our teams through the functionality of Windows update. In the event that this is not the case, we always have the possibility of forcing the arrival of these elements. We can achieve this by manually downloading these updates through the official Microsoft catalog. Therefore, if you have problems with the automatic update, we will help you update the system anyway:
Windows 7: KB5007236.
Windows 8.1: KB5007247.
Windows 10 version 1909: KB5007189.
Windows 10 version 2004, 20H2 and 21H1: KB5007186.
Windows 11: KB5007215.