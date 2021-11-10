That is why we are going to talk about these new security updates below, as well as others not related to security. Are those that Microsoft has shipped over the last few hours for your products. At this point, the first thing we must take into consideration is that the firm itself recommends that we install these patches as soon as possible. In this way we will be protected among the most recent vulnerabilities that have appeared.

To give us an idea of ​​the importance of these monthly updates that we are talking about are available for many versions of the system. It must be said that Microsoft released updates for all supported client / server versions. These include Windows 7 with extended support, Windows 8.1 and 10. At the same time it is worth knowing that Windows 11 is also updated here, in addition to other company products such as the Office suite.

Keep in mind that we are talking about cumulative updates, and include security patches also for optional updates from last month. Therefore, as usual at this point in the month, Microsoft recommends that we install these updates if we have compatible equipment, as soon as possible. And, if we focus on Windows 10, the oldest version that receives support, the 1909, has fixed 22 vulnerabilities, 3 of them critical. Also, system versions 2004, 20H2 and 21H1 Windows 10 now fixes 24 vulnerabilities of which 3 have been classified as critical and 21 important.