With this gradual deployment, what the Redmond firm intends is to solve the possible problems that may appear for its users. Keep in mind that these updates have to be compatible with millions of different PC configurations. Hence, over the days and weeks after the official release of the feature update, Microsoft fixes the compatibility bugs. As these are solved, said new update is sent to those teams.

These two feature updates that are shipped for Windows systems are rolling out to the supported computers of its hundreds of millions of users. Well, in this case we are going to talk about the first one that was sent in this year 2021. Known as the Windows 10 21H1 At this time, we can affirm that it has already been deployed in a massive way.

As you can imagine, this is something that can be extended to the aforementioned operating system of the software giant . Not surprisingly, the company takes great care in this product, especially if we take into account that it is the most used operating system on desktop computers, and by far. In addition to the monthly patches that the firm sends us to correct the latest bugs and vulnerabilities, we also receive two major updates a year.

If we focus on the call May 2021 UpdateYou have to know that the company has been busy with it in recent months. However, it now appears that this work has finally come to fruition. And this is an update that is already available to everyone through the functionality Windows update. Of course, it must be borne in mind that Windows 10 21H1 is offered to all computers that are not configured to reject feature updates, or that are not directly compatible.

It is for all this that the company itself urges its users who have not yet received it, update as soon as possible. And it is that there are many who delay the arrival of these elements due to the potential problems that they can cause in their computers.

But at this point it seems that Microsoft You have fixed any incompatibilities that might appear. As is usual, something that can be extended to most software developers, this company recommends that we update our equipment to the latest version released and compatible. This is something that ensures that we can benefit from the latest features and protection systems available.

We must bear in mind that Microsoft began to officially roll out Windows 10 21H1 in May of this year. However, this has not been available to everyone through Windows Update, until now. Initially these elements are offered to selected teams that generally have the necessary chipsets more modern. In addition, you should know that this update is followed by the Windows 10 20H2 that will arrive shortly officially.