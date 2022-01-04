The previous games that Xbox presented that were going to be launched in Game Pass during January 2022 already left us a very good taste in our mouths, anticipating that we were going to have a promising start to the year at best. But not only have they been satisfied with that list, but today they have been Upcoming Xbox Game Pass Titles Announced, and we anticipate that we have many, many hours of adventures ahead (if you want, you can see the original Xbox Wire publication here).

Without breaking the surprise of the new additions that will come during this month of January, be warned that there will be a wide variety of titles for fans of RPGs, roguelikes, multiplayer modes and solo games, with a campaign that captures as a good book would. Without getting too long, let’s get started.

2 new games arrive on Xbox Game Pass by surprise

Mass Effect Legendary Edition – January 6 (Xbox Game Pass PC / Console) EA Play

Only one person stands between humanity and the greatest threat it has ever faced. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with Mass Effect ™ Legendary Edition. Includes core single-player content and more than 40 downloadable content from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3, plus weapons, armor, and promo packs, remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.

Embr – January 6 (Xbox Game Pass PC / Console / Cloud)

Play as a team with friends and become the best firefighters in the world. Break into burning buildings filled with dangerous obstacles, valuable items, and state-of-the-art security systems. Put out fires, save lives, salvage property and earn a ton of money. You can buy both high-tech tools with advanced upgrades and the latest in outfits that unlock new ways to play.

Outer Wilds – January 6 (Xbox Game Pass PC / Console / Cloud)

Outer Wilds is an open world game where the mystery revolves around a solar system trapped in a time loop. The space program is waiting for you! You are the newest addition to Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in a strange and constantly evolving solar system.

Spelunky 2 – January 13 (Xbox Game Pass PC / Console)

Meet the next generation of explorers on their journey to the moon in search of lost family and treasure. Spelunky 2 expands on the original randomized challenges that made the first title a classic, bringing you a great adventure that will satisfy newbies and veterans alike. Explore the game on your own, host local matches for up to four players or, for the first time, join your friends online to unravel its mysteries together (you can also fight each other in Arena mode).