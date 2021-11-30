A few days before December and the end of the year, at Bitwares we anticipate the main video game launches. The long-awaited Halo Infinite, the return of Five Night at Freedy but also some surprises like The Gunk.

December 03 – Chorus (PC / PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series XS)

Chorus It is the new work of the German studio Fishlabs for the current desktop formats. It is a very ambitious space shooter in which we must guide the protagonist, Nara, to fight a battle against a sect armed to the teeth. And to help her she can count on Forsaken (or Forza, as she calls it), a very particular ship endowed with a very advanced AI.

The title invites us to travel a vast world full of places to explore, being able to explore it with complete freedom as if it were an open world game but in outer space. An atypical shoot’em up that also has other ingredients such as role-playing touches and a story that takes on a more prominent role than is usual in this type of production.

December 06 – SpellForce 3 Reforced (PC)

The classic strategy role-playing series SpellForce comes back to life after years of absence with this third episode developed by Grimlore Games. The video game, edited by THQ Nordic, sets its action in moments prior to the remembered episode The Order of Dawn, so it is a prequel. SpellForce 3 keeps the coloring of his fantasy world intact, offering freedom to create and customize the hero’s abilities in detail. Includes cooperative and competitive multiplayer options to explore the lush and lush fantasy world of Eo.

December 08 – Sam and Max: Beyond Time and Space Remastered (PC / Xbox One / Switch)

Sam & Max Beyond Time and Space is a remastered version of Telltale’s second season of episodic games from Sam & max, updated by a small team of the original developers. As such, in this video game we regain control of a canine detective with a nose for justice and a hyperkinetic rabbit creature with a taste for chaos who have to risk their souls in a bizarre adventure loaded with humor, mariachis and much more from the North Pole to the Fountain of Youth and from outer space to Hell and back.

December 08 – Halo Infinite – (Xbox One / Xbox Series X / S and PC)

Halo Infinite is a core installment of Microsoft’s flagship saga, as well as a direct sequel to Halo 5: Guardians and spiritual reboot of the entire series. The third part of the Reclaimer arc takes us to explore the Zeta ring (Installation 07) with the Master Chief and his partner, the unfortunate pilot of a UNSC Pelican defined as “the most human character in the series.” For the first time in its history, this new setting is an open world – »several times larger than Halo 4 and 5, combined – to explore solo or cooperatively with friends, a much-loved feature not present in the previous one. episode. The grapple attached to John-117’s armor debuts to help us explore and fight, as well as a new front shield that can be used as cover.

The story takes place in the year 2560, two years after the events of H5. During this time, Commander Escharum of the Outcasts has had a very easy time dealing with a weakened and dispersed human civilization; which now seeks to make things difficult for our protagonist Spartan as he discovers the answers to older questions.

December 14 Among Us – (PS4 / PS5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X / S)

Among us is a fun multiplayer video game for 4-10 people that faces two groups: the crew of a spaceship, and two impostors, whose only mission is to kill the rest of their “companions”. The other players, of course, must do their best to discover the impostors before they are defeated. This Innersloth game relies on colorful 2D graphics, and is based on a board game whose mechanics are exactly the same.

December 16 Five Night at Freddy Security Breach (PC / PS4 / PS5)

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is the next step in the horror video game saga enlightened by ScottGames. It is a production that seeks to combine the spirit of independent development with the latest in technology, thus offering the most ambitious adventure to date for its managers. This translates to a massive location, Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizza Plex, with darkened hallways, arcades, and various attractions to explore.

December 16 The Gunk (PC / Xbox One / Xbox Series X / S)

Thunderful Publishing presents The Gunk, a third person action and adventure video game where players have to travel to an immense and exotic world inhabited by terrifying enemies and challenging puzzles. The production objective of the creators of the franchise Steamworld it will uncover the mystery of a forgotten planet and save it in the process.

Share it with your friends