Although some digital stores have been with their Bkack Friday offers for about a week, the Epic Games Store has started its offers just a few hours ago on the occasion of this last Friday in November that marks the beginning of the next Christmas campaign. Epic Games has thrown the house out the window with large promotions of up to 75% on hundreds of games in your catalog, including all kinds of proposals and very recently launched games.

One of the great facilities of the Black Friday from the Epic Games Store, as in other types of similar campaigns, it is how easy it is to navigate through its filters and how well categorized it has everything to find just the game you are looking for. What do you want to save money on new games or games that have come out in the last few months? Don’t worry, you can find games like Far Cry 6 for 49.79 euros with a 17% discount, Kena: Bridge of Spirits for 35.99 euros with a 10% discount, Back 4 Blood for 41.99 with a discount of 30% or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077 and Days Gone for only 29.99 euros each thanks to a discount of 50% of the first two and 40% of the last of them.

If you are looking at money, Epic Games collects offers in price groups. For less than 10 euros You can find dozens of independent games and other titles such as Dishonored, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Sonic Mania, Overcooked 2 or Loop Hero. For less than 20 euros games like Mafia: Definitive Edition, Disco Elysium, The Outer Worlds or Deaths Door. Apart from all the mentioned games, for less than 30 euros you can get hold of Red Dead Redemption 2 Hitman 3 or Death Stranding.

In short, hundreds of games on offer for all tastes and pockets. If you want to get hold of some of them, you have until the end of the month. Epic Games Store Black Friday deals will end next November 30.