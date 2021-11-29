They will be available until before Christmas, being classified as the end of the year offers.

The year could not end otherwise. Throughout these last weeks we have been able to see how several physical and digital video game stores have launched multiple offers, thus giving rise to many PC and / or console users have had access to a wide catalog of titles. In this sense, a company that always bets strongly on this format is Sony, who manages to the PlayStation Store receives millions of visits every Christmas.

This is thanks to multiple offers that are available in the same PlayStation digital store, in which we can find AAA triples even for less than € 10, which is quite a claim for players who have been waiting for a long time to give these titles a try.

PlayStation End of the Year Deals are now available until December 23

Under this premise, Sony has announced what are its end of the year offers, which fill this list with authentic games, such as half of the Assassin’s Creed saga that has reached PlayStation 4, the best Resident Evil titles and even great console exclusives such as Days Gone and God of War

That said, it should be noted that These offers will be available until December 23, so you will have almost a month to access them. In the same way, remember that all PS4 titles are compatible with PlayStation 5, so if you have this console, you can acquire these games without problems.

For all this, you can see all these offers and many more in the PlayStation Store. All that said, know that these are some of the most notable games that have received a discount on these dates:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe and Gold (PS4 / PS5).

Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition (Ps4).

Assassin’s Cred Origins (PS4)

Bloodborne (PS4)

Call of Duty Black Ops III (PS4).

Cities Skylines (PS4)

Days Gone (PS4).

DOOM (Ps4)

Fallout 4 (Ps4)

Far Cry 5: Gold Edition (PS4).

Final Fantasy XV and its season pass (PS4)

God of War (Ps4).

Gran Turismo Sport (PS4).

Hello Neighbor (Ps4).

Jurassic World Evolution in its standard and special versions, as well as Expansion Collection (Ps4).

Little Nightmares (PS4)

Marvel’s Spider-Man in its standard version and in its game of the year version (PS4).

Mortal Kombat 11 and its many add-ons (PS4 and PS5).

Persona 5 Royal (PS4)

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe, Operator and Ultimate Edition (PS4 / PS5).

Ratchet & Clank (PS4)

Resident Evil VII (PS4)

Resident Evil 2 Remake (PS4)

The Crew 2 Special Edition (PS4).

The Division 2 (PS4).

Watch Dogs Legion Ultimate and Deluxe Edition (PS4 / PS5).

