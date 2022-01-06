Registration for reinforcement for those over 40 years old begins

The number of Covid infections in Mexico continues to increase and 20,626 new cases were reported yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health opened the registry for people over 40 who want to receive the vaccine booster.

Due to vandalism, Telmex users are left without internet

Classes, work meetings and even the work of the Three Wise Men to get the children’s gift were affected yesterday by a failure of several hours in the Telmex internet service.

The company explained that the problem was due to two fiber optic outages, one in the United States and one in Mexico, but that services were restored in less than two hours.

First anniversary of the assault on the Capitol

Today, United States President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a message about the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, which left 5 dead and more than 100 injured.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that in her speech Biden will condemn the hatred that caused the assault a year ago and the lies that have been spread since then to justify it.

The Pope questions those who prefer to have pets for children

Pope Francis considered selfish people who do not want to have children but instead have dogs and cats that occupy that place.

The Pope criticized what he called the “demographic winter” and the dramatic drop in the birth rate in several Western countries, for which he called for having children or adopting them.