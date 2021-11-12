Up to $ 35,000! Instagram will pay Reel creators

Instagram announced that it will pay up to 35 thousand dollars to each creator of Reels If you meet the criteria, here we tell you about the requirements.

Short videos are a key factor for various platforms, seeking to achieve the success of TikTok. Thus, Facebook / Meta will give a strong push to Reels, the main rival of TikTok, with a total budget of one billion dollars.

Intagram announced in July its bonus target for filmmakers, the so-called program Reels summer. From now on it began to apply it and each creator of Reels can receive up to 35 thousand dollars if they meet the requirements.

The sum of money that Instagram will deliver will depend on the performance of the Reel. If you are a creator this means that, during a period of 30 days, you can choose all the Reels that you want to be counted to obtain the bonus income.

The bonus program Reels summer that began to unfold gradually, by geographical areas and will not take long to reach the creators of Mexico. Here are the Instagram requirements to earn Reels bonuses for a creator to receive up to $ 35,000:

1. Your Reels should get 58.31 million views in a month. For example, two filmmakers with 283 thousand followers are an example of creators in the range of this bonus.

2. Other creators may receive less money. For example, a creator with 52 thousand followers on Instagram would get a thousand dollars, but another a filmmaker with 24 thousand followers had an offer of 8,500 dollars if he reached 9.28 million visits.

As you will see, Incentives for Reel Makers vary depending on Reel performance. But, it is important to note that the sums are not negligible if we compare them with the bonus cap of other platforms.

For instance, Youtube offers a maximum bonus of $ 10,000 per creator and Snapchat pays up to $ 25,000 to a filmmaker.