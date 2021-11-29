Xiaomi’s first electric vehicle is getting closer and closer. Although its mass production will not start until mid-2022, the company plans to do it for everything big, building new factories with a high level of production.

As we can read through Reuters, Xiaomi will open a new car manufacturing plant in Beijing. This apparently will be able to produce annually more than 300,000 electric vehicles, thus satisfying the demand that the company hopes to achieve.

Autonomous driving, with a very good autonomy

Autonomous driving and great autonomy, this is how Xiaomi’s first electric vehicle will be defined. The latest investments made by the company have focused on improve the autonomous driving system and achieve the most efficient battery system possible.

That is, if mass production will not start until mid-2024, being that same year when we see the first Xiaomi electric vehicle on the streets of China.

We just have to wait and see how it evolves this new market in which Xiaomi has bet everything. In addition, it will be necessary to see if this first electric vehicle ends up leaving China and becoming a true alternative to the Tesla.