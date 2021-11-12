Up to 30 seconds! Share clips from Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video lets you share 30-second videos of your favorite content on social networks. We tell you how the new function works.

Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming platform, launches the function to share clips of your favorite series and movies. Now you can show your contacts and followers specific scenes, what we always wanted to do.

Amazon announced the function to trim and share videos up to 30 seconds directly from the Prime video app for iOS devices.

So when you are watching a movie, series, “doc” or any content in the Prime Video app on your iPhone or iPad, you will only have to touch the Share button that is already available so that a clip is generated with the last 30 seconds of the content of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Share Amazon Prime Video Clips on Social Media

1. Enter the Prime Video application on your iOS device, press the “Share a clip” button. This will pause the program and open a clip, edit and share the screen.

2. Prime Video will generate a 30 second clip of what you just saw and you can move the clip forward or backward to adjust it. You can also preview it before sharing.

3. Once you are ready to share a clip, tap the “Share” icon on the screen and you can upload it through Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, iMessage, Messenger and WhatsApp.