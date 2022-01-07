After Christmas, still with the hangover of the Magi, the January sales. Although they are not what they were, this is still a good time to renew our utensils and appliances kitchen, which we can find at the best prices of the year.

Even if The English Court He is still the king of sales, the truth is that his competitors on-line they make work difficult for him. For years, the practice of what is known as price matching – literally, “price matching” – has been widespread: stores discount prices match of its competitors, putting the same product the same or cheaper.

That is why, although Amazon does not announce sales as such, the American giant has many of the same items promoted by El Corte Inglés for even a lower price.

It should also be borne in mind that many of the promoted items have been considerably cheaper during Black Friday. Sometimes even during Christmas. This item collects only real discounts in pots, pans, knives, and other essential kitchen tools: items that are really cheaper than usual.

Battery 4 pieces Astoria WMF

Minimum price for this four-piece battery from the Astoria range, from WMF. It is made up of a 24 cm saucepan, two 16 and 20 cm low pots and a 16 cm saucepan. All pots have glass lids and are made of Cromargan stainless steel and they are suitable for all types of cookers, including induction ones. They have a price of 165 € 99, ​​both in El Corte Inglés and on Amazon.





Battery 4 pieces Astoria WMF

Bra Efficient 5-piece cookware

Interesting price for this 5-piece battery from the prestigious BRA house. All pots are made in en cast aluminum very resistant with non-stick non-stick without PFOA. The pack includes: saucepan 20 cm with lid 3 liters (16.1 cm), saucepan 24 cm with lid 4 liters (16.9 cm), low saucepan 24 cm with lid 2.3 liters (18.2 cm), low saucepan 28 cm with lid 3.1 liters ( 21 cm), saucepan 16 cm (11.8 cm).

Although it is not its historical minimum price, it is close to a few euros, in El Corte Inglés we find it at 269 € 188.30.





BRA Efficient – 5-piece cookware, made of cast aluminum with non-stick, suitable for all types of cookers, including induction [Amazon Exclusive] Read: recipe for the most iconic (and refreshing) rum cocktail

Cooker express Hotel Kuhn Rikon

If what you need is a new pressure cooker, one of the most advanced models on the market is at the lowest price at El Corte Inglés. Manufactured by the prestigious Swiss house Kuhn Rikon, It is made of 18/10 stainless steel with a 5-layer super thermal sandwich bottom and triple safety device: automatic lid locking, double safety valve and side windows. A top-of-the-range pot that is at 309 € 185.40.





Kuhn Rikon Super Fast Pan Pressure Cooker with Handles DUROMATIC Hotel, 5 liters, 28 cm, Stainless Steel | Aluminum, Gray

Set of 3 Easy Induction pans Kuhn Rikon

Interesting price for this set of pans, which normally touch 100 euros and are now available, both El Corte Inglés and Amazon at € 69.96.

A good option to renew our non-stick pans with 18, 22 and 26cm in diameter. Its three layers of PFOA-free non-stick make it extremely resistant while using very little oil. Its thickness of 5mm and its complete induction disc keeps the base firm and absorbs 100% of heat and distributes it evenly, minimizing cooking times.





KUHN RIKON 31248 Easy induction pan set, 18 cm, 22 cm and 26 cm, Aluminum

Riviera Arcos chef’s knife

The sales are the best time to renew our knives, and nothing better than this best seller from the Albacete house Arcos, which is these days at a historic minimum price. Made of stainless steel, it stands out for its slim shape, which fits the hand. Its refined finish and high resistance to corrosion make it a star piece. And it’s just 40.37 € 24.47.





Arcos Riviera Series – Chef Knife Chef’s Knife, NITRUM Forged Stainless Steel Blade 200 mm, Polyoxymethylene (POM) Handle, Black Color

OXO Good Grips Lettuce Centrifuge

Minimum price on Amazon for the Ferrari of centrifuges of kitchen. The centrifuge is activated and braked with one hand thanks to its practical spinner located in the center. The non-slip base adds stability to the centrifuge when placed on the counter. It is now at 30.95 € 23.86.





OXO Good Grips, Centrifuge and Clear Drainer for Salad and Vegetables, Small Size

Directly to the Paladar | Slow cookers: which one is better to buy? Tips and Recommendations

Directly to the Paladar | Oil-free fryer buying guide: how hot air frying works and what it is for