Black Friday 2021 continues to bring us amazing offers and now it’s the turn of Xiaomi’s two most successful projectors, the Mi Smart Compact Projector and the Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro. And now they have more than 200 and almost 400 euros discount on both. We tell you how they differ and why they deserve your attention.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro

My Smart Compact Projector discounted 221 euros





And we start with the smallest of the family. The official price of the Mi Smart Compact Projector is 699 euros. And its lowest price is found on Amazon, for 478 euros and without shipping costs. One of the wildest offers of this Black Friday 2021, with a discount of 221 euros.

With a light capacity of 500 ANSI lumens and 1080p resolution, this projector is geared towards small spaces. Using the 1.2: 1 ratio, it is capable of projecting up to 120 inches from just 3 meters away.

It has interpolarization system and TRP square pixel architecture to avoid the zig zag of images, LED light with up to 30,000 hours of life, double speaker certified with Dolby Audio and DTS, Bluetooth connectivity, compatible via command with the Google assistant, sealed optical system to prevent light leaks and the usual USB and HDMI 2.0 connections, compatible with any computer, tablet or console.

My Smart Projector 2 Pro reduced 380 euros

And we continue with another offer that from Xiaomi World we are not going to miss. Because the official price of the Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro is 999 euros, the usual for a mid-range projector. His offer on GoBoo is currently 619 euros, although you can save another 5 euros if it is your first purchase in the store. Almost 400 euros of discount.

Capable of projecting up to 200 inches at a FullHD resolution, this Android TV compatible model has the Netflix certificate, validating it for the ideal projection of all types of content on the platform.





If we pay attention to its specifications, its two outputs and four light sources throwing 1300 ANSI lumens make it an ideal candidate for projecting even in well-lit rooms. Its dual focus mode (TOF plus camera), two full-frequency speakers, and automatic plane correction take care of the rest.

Like its little brother, the Mi Smart Compact Projector, this Pro model supports voice control with the Google assistant and, by means of commands, you can project video games even from your mobile through the Bluetooth connection. An ideal projector to give as a gift, to install in your home or simply to make a replacement for the old TV.

Why choose a Xiaomi projector





Getting a projector is perhaps one of the best solutions for Christmas. If you are a movie buff you can set up a home theater with a projected surface of up to 200 inches for less than half of what it would cost you to buy a TV of those dimensions.

And if you just want to watch TV without stress, when the room is packed with family members in the middle of Christmas dinner, the projector is your solution. You can move them to any room: the projector itself readjusts the angle of its projection beam. A solution, in short, perfect to watch those sports competitions or play any video game from your room, without stealing the place dedicated to the television or making you feel uncomfortable when you use it.