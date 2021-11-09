11.11 is approaching and with it, a whole festival of offers. On November 11, Singles’ Day is celebrated in China and every year, on the occasion of this celebration, stores offer great discounts on different products. This time you can get the Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Smart Pen with up to 150 euros discount with shipping from Spain.

Big discounts on the Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Smart Pen





The Xiaomi Pad 5 is the first tablet of the company that has arrived in Spain. It corresponds to a great option for both working and enjoying multimedia content In day to day.

It has a 11 inch screen accompanied by a refresh rate at 120 Hz, which allows offering a very fluid experience, something that is not very common in the world of tablets.

Inside it houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that will allow you from playing games to multitasking without getting stuck.

MIUI for Pad is the customization layer that it has, which is really similar to MIUI in functions, but its interface is much better integrated.

As far as the cameras are concerned, it integrates a 13 megapixel main sensor and a 8 megapixel front camera, perfect for video calls.

The battery is 8,720 mAh and is compatible with a fast charging at 33 W, which makes it reload pretty fast.

Its official price is 399 eurosHowever, for a limited time you can buy it at AliExpress Plaza with free shipping from Spain for 303.99 euros.

To get the discount you just have to enter the code “ESD1143“and then add the store coupon, which offers an additional five euros discount. You must bear in mind that This promotion will start on November 11 at 9:00 and the units are limited.

Xiaomi Pad 5 + case – 11 ”Tablet (Wi-Fi, 2K + 120Hz Screen, 128 GB of Internal Memory, 6 GB of RAM, 8720 mAh battery)

The Xiaomi Smart Pen practically at half the price





The Xiaomi Smart Pen is the ideal complement for creatives. It has different buttons that offer you a very complete experience when drawing or taking notes. Also, you should not worry about charging it, since When you magnetize it with the tablet, it will start to recharge automatically.

Although its official price is 99 euros, you can already get it for only 58 euros with free shipping from Spain. For this you must add the one that has a price of 66.99 euros and add code “ESD119“.

Remember that the code of the Xiaomi Pad 5 as that of the Smart Pen They will not be active until next November 11 at 9:00. Now, it is best to see the offers that interest you before the big day arrives, because the units are limited.