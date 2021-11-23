We are in the final week of Black Friday sales and operators continue to join efforts to improve prices for rates and services. The last, Oceans, one of the MVNOs acquired by Grupo MásMóvil, which offers discounts forever on additional mobile lines.

Although these types of offers may be familiar, what is not usual is that they are applied without the need to contract fiber. And if we add to this that the discount is 50%, and that is applied on the cheap rates of an OMV, we have as a result an offer practically without competition.

Second mobile line at 50% discount

The Oceans Black Friday promotion offers additional mobile lines with a 50% discount forever to those who request before the November 30 one of the promotional rates. The discount will be applied on the line with the lowest fee in the case of different modalities, and is compatible with rates from 6.90 euros, but does not apply to shared rates.

In this way, the prices of the promotional rates, and the minimum price for having contracted two mobile lines, are as follows:

Additional line with unlimited minutes and 5 GB for 3.45 euros . The price for the two lines with 5 GB each will be 10.35 euros.

. The price for the two lines with 5 GB each will be 10.35 euros. Additional line with unlimited minutes and 10 GB for 4.95 euros . The price for the two lines with 10 GB each will be 14.85 euros.

. The price for the two lines with 10 GB each will be 14.85 euros. Additional line with unlimited minutes and 20 GB for 6.45 euros . The price for the two lines with 20 GB each will be 19.35 euros.

. The price for the two lines with 20 GB each will be 19.35 euros. Additional line with unlimited minutes and 50 GB for 7.45 euros . The price for the two lines with 50 GB each will be 22.35 euros.

. The price for the two lines with 50 GB each will be 22.35 euros. Additional line with unlimited minutes and 100 GB for 12.45 euros. The price for the two lines with 100 GB each will be 37.35 euros.

Offers with two lines The most similar ones from the competition are found in Digame, with 35 GB each line for 22.35 euros or with 50 GB for 29.85 euros, while Vodafone yu offers 30 GB in each line and unlimited data in RRSS for 30 euros.

Also, with a similar objective, there are family packages with up to three lines and shared data in several MVNOs with Yoigo coverage, and in Ion Mobile, with 120 GB for 35 euros and with 110 GB for 38.25 euros respectively.

