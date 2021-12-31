The Himalayan pink salt She is very pretty, of that there is no doubt. But does it really have all the properties it promises? The quick answer is that no and that, in fact, its consumption can even be counterproductive. Not that it is toxic, far from it. However, precisely because I think it is better than the common salt It can generate excessive consumption that would be very harmful.

It is true that it has some elements that are not found in the salt that we usually take. And also that it contributes certain aesthetic benefits. But neither the elements are enough to be an advantage for our health, nor are these aesthetic benefits necessary beyond a few areas.

Furthermore, it is much more expensive than table salt. And, if that were not enough, bringing it from the Himalayas, if the one we took is really from there, is a carbon footprint brutal. If we are aware of the environment and the consumption of local products, seasoning the tomatoes from our organic garden with pink Himalayan salt does not stop being posture. If that is what we are looking for, no problem, but at least it should be clear.

How is Himalayan pink salt formed?

Himalayan pink salt is a type of halite or rock salt, which is extracted mostly from the khewra mine, in Pakistan. Halites in general are formed by the evaporation of salt water in sedimentary deposits and saline domes and are composed of 98% sodium chloride and 2% traces of other elements. In the case of the pink Himalayan salt, the deposits from which it comes were formed in the Mesozoic era, approximately 255 million years ago. Then, 75 million years ago, what is now the himalayan mountain range, so that the saline deposits were concentrated in smaller areas, giving rise to deposits with a curious pink salt.

This beautiful color is due precisely to that 2% of traces, made up of potassium, magnesium, iodine and calcium, among other elements. This is the reason why it is sold as a better option than common salt, which does not contain these substances.

Is it better than common salt?

One of the most valued elements of Himalayan pink salt is the iodine. This is a necessary element for our body, as it intervenes in several functions related to metabolism, as well as in the correct functioning of the thyroid gland. It can be ingested in the diet through foods such as fish, eggs, and some vegetables. However, some countries consider that the diet of their citizens is not enough and sell mostly iodized salt, which is nothing more than common salt to which iodine has been added to perform these very necessary functions.

The iodine in pink Himalayan salt is not enough to prevent goiter

For example, according to MedicalPress, 75% of American households consume this salt. It is something that began to be done in the 1920s, after the detection of a large number of cases of goiter, a disease characterized by an enlarged thyroid gland, which occurs when there is iodine deficiency.

The problem is that the proportion of iodine in pink Himalayan salt is too low to be really as beneficial as iodized salt. And the same happens with the rest of the elements of your traces.

But consumers consider that it really is beneficial and this, unfortunately, can lead to a excessive consumption. If it’s a superfood, how can it be harmful? In the end, if you take too much pink Himalayan salt, the effect is exactly the same as with common salt, although the latter has worse press: a excess sodium.

This is a necessary element for the body, as it intervenes in the proper functioning of our muscles and our nerve cells. It even helps maintain a proper balance of fluids entering and leaving cells. But there should not be an excess of sodium. Are the kidneys those who are in charge of filtering it. However, there comes a time when they can’t take it anymore, it accumulates in the blood and generates very dangerous effects. For example, it can cause increased blood pressure, osteoporosis, liver damage and of course, renal disease. Some claim that pink Himalayan salt is beneficial in preventing hypertension. However, this is clearly a lie, as it contains the same amount of sodium as common salt.

An aesthetic matter

This salt can be used in the preparation of gourmet meats for small aesthetic details and taste

Something in which they have proved benefits for pink Himalayan salt is that it reduces the need to use nitrites when curing the meat. In addition, it provides a more appealing reddish appearance to it. For this reason, and for certain small changes in flavor, it is used to make gourmet meats.

The reddish appearance is purely cosmetic. And the nitrite reduction, actually, is rather chemophobia; since, as long as it is done in the right doses, nitrites do not pose any harm to health.

In addition, if everything we have seen so far is seasoned with the very high price of pink Himalayan salt, there are not many reasons to consume it. She is very pretty, yes. It has a very good press, too. But it is still salt. And salt, whatever your last name is, we should always take it right on.