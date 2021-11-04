From October 31 to 2 it was held in Bruges (Flanders, Belgium) the sixth edition of the World Forum of the World Tourism Organization (OMT) about gastronomic tourism. Its objective was to support rural businesses, create jobs, and protect and promote culture and heritage.

At the event, he highlighted that for the first time in the Forum organized by the UNWTO and the Basque Culinary Center (BCC), a special session dedicated to African gastronomy was included, recognizing its potential as a tool for socio-economic development. The session concluded with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between UNWTO and the chefs of Africa.

At the opening of the Forum, the Secretary General of the UNWTO, Zurab Pololikashvili, explained that “gastronomic tourism brings vitality to rural communities, supports small local food producers and strengthens their position in the market, helping to add value to the tourism experience while promoting the conservation and development of local products and knowledge . “

This event brought together some of the most important chefs in the world with restaurateurs and local and regional leaders to promote gastronomic tourism as an engine of rural development and generator of opportunities.

