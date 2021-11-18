Despite the fact that the new Maserati Grecale will see the light of the spotlights in spring 2022, the Trident firm has revealed the technical details of what is its great bet. A D-segment SUV that will come to face the Germans with Italian elegance and sophistication, still dressed in its promotional camouflage.

The Maserati Grecale should have debuted yesterday, but the microchip shortage has delayed the world debut to spring 2022. Even so, the Italian brand has decided to reveal much of the technical details and specifications of the expected model, one of the great rivals that will face one of the leaders of the category, the Porsche Macan.

Although the prototypes are camouflaged, the Grecale 2022 will distill the usual Maserati elegance combined with more sophisticated features and modern, inherited from the new MC20. With a very sporty silhouette, thanks to a roof line that descends more sharply in the rear volume, the new SUV that becomes the access to the brand’s model range. Longer than the Stelvio, a model with which Giorgio shares the platform, and also larger than the Porsche Macan. Its measurements offer ample interior space and a generous trunk volume as you can see below.

The Maserati Grecale 2022 will offer a very elegant design in the rear

The Maserati Grecale, a sports SUV with very solid arguments

Maserati Grecale 2022 dimensions Long 4.85 m Width 2.16 m * High 1.67 m Distance between axis 2.90 m Trunk volume 535 l

Official measurements of the new Maserati Grecale pending homologation / * Including rear view mirrors

Inside it will stand out for a 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen in the center console. The multifunction steering wheel has touch controls and the infotainment system has advanced connectivity solutions, highlighting the “MIA” Intelligent Assistant. A voice control with natural language based on the “Android Auto” operating system, with up to five configuration profiles.

Maserati has thrown the house out the window with this model, in which it has placed very high hopes. Different versions, all with all-wheel drive and air suspension as standard. The most equipped will add intelligent dampers that respond immediately to changes in the curves and the surface. A system with four adjustment modes – “Comfort”, “GT”, “Sport” and “Off-road” – the latter raising the height of the suspension between 20 and 30 millimeters reaching a maximum of 65 millimeters, although in the third mode you can cut up to 30 millimeters in two levels: -15 between 120 and 160 km / h and another 15 less when exceeding 160 km / h.

The low height of the body to the ground reveals the future Maserati Grecale Trofeo / Photo: S. Baldauf / SB-Medien

The mechanical range of the new Maserati Grecale 2022 will consist of two gasoline options, all associated with an 8-speed automatic transmission from ZF. The most basic option is the newly released 2.0-liter four-cylinder Hybrid with 48-Volt MHEV technology, now available on the Ghibli. It develops a maximum power of 300 hp and preliminary features detailed below, a version that will also be joined by the sportier Grecale Trofeo with logical differences on the outside.

This variant is expected to mount the powerful V6 engine dubbed “Nettuno” that debuted in the MC20, although in a specific variant equipped with a wet sump, as we exclusively anticipate, and from which our sources point to a maximum power that will reach 500 hp, compared to the 630 hp of the sports car. One year after launch, around 2024 the Maserati Grecale Folgore will arrive with a 100% electric powertrain.

Official technical specifications of the new Maserati Grecale Hybrid