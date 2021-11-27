DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx.- The bust unveiling ceremony was held in honor of the first mexican astronaut, the doctor Rodolfo Neri Vela, at the Universum, Science Museum of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

Teacher Raul Alvarez, General Director of Project Operation in Mexico of the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID), was in charge of transmitting the message from the head of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), as well as from Dr. Laura Elena Carrillo Cubillas, Executive Director of AMEXCID.

Master Álvarez shared feeling privileged to be part of the recognition of an exemplary Mexican, distinguished scientist of our country, especially if one considers the 36th anniversary of his participation in the manned space mission STS 61-B, which set the tone for the creation of the documentary “Neri Vela: space without limits” from the director Ricardo Arnaiz, which serves as an example for new generations to strive to raise the name of our country.

The event was attended by the doctor Salvador Landeros, director of the Mexican Space Agency (AEM); teacher Maria Emilia Beyer Ruíz, director of Universum; Ricardo Arnaiz, director of the documentary; as well as the actor Bruno bichir, in charge of narrating the play.

The head of the Mexican Space Agency pointed out that this type of ceremony is lived with great intensity. He mentioned that Neri sail is one of the Mexicans with the greatest presence in the dissemination of science and technologyHe also highlighted his ability to motivate youth to approach science.

At the ceremony, a video message from Dr. Neri Vela was presented, who offered an apology to the attendees because, for reasons beyond his control, it was impossible for him to attend the unveiling ceremony.

In it, he expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and AMEXCID, for generously promoting the documentary created by Ricardo Arnaiz, as well as the architect Fernando Corro, sculptor of the bust that will remain at the Universum from today.

At the end of this message, the teacher Beyer Ruíz declared that this recognition is also a gift for UNAM, since Neri Vela studied and later was a professor at that university.

RGP