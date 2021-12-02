The iPhone 6s will be the first to fall

It was a major surprise to see that the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus were compatible with iOS 15, since we all expected them to be left behind after 6 years since their launch. Yet there they are, with the same software versions as a brand new iPhone 13 released just a few months ago.

In light of this, it is hasty to say that iOS 16 will not be compatible with them, but the odds now seem higher than ever. As with the original iPhone SE that integrates the same chip as them. Therefore, they could be facing their last months of updates until the iPhone 7 is the ones that mark the cut line and remain as the oldest devices to receive updates.

iOS 15 gives life expectancy to the iPhone 7

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, originally released with iOS 10, iOS 15 has sat wonderfully. And they continue to perform excellently, despite the fact that due to hardware limitations they cannot enjoy functions such as Live Text. Also in autonomy they have been optimized, although with the passage of time it is normal that it has worn out, so carrying out a battery change could leave it as new.