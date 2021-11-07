The assets that are bought during the marriage are called community property, and -in principle- correspond 50% to each of its members when they divorce (Getty Images)

Goods that are purchased during the marriage They are called Ganancials, and -in principle- they correspond 50% to each of its members when they divorce, if the relationship is fractured at some point in life.

From the legal point of view it is said “in principle” because in the face of divorce the assets can be divided according to the will of the members of the marriage, who can agree to award percentage, compensation or even allow the only good to be awarded in its entirety to one of the parties.

“Yes the marriage is already divorced, the division can be made in the divorce file or by public deed. If the parties choose the second option, they must present to the notary public the sentence handed down by the court or the marriage certificate with a divorce note plus the titles of the assets they wish to leave, such as: motor vehicles or real estate ”, he explained to Infobae the scribe Sonia Lukaszewicz, legal-notarial advisor of the College of Notaries of the City of Buenos Aires.

This division of property can be done even without the marriage being divorced. In this case, the married couple may opt for the “separate management of assets” regime, award them in the desired manner and then – if they intend – to divorce.

They can divide the assets and continue with their marriage, but with independent patrimonies, which allows them to carry out purchases, donations and / or loans between themselves, acts that they cannot carry out if they are married by the community property regime (Getty Images)



“It is important to clarify that, they can divide the property and continue the marriage, but with independent patrimonies, which allows them to carry out sales, donations and / or loans among themselves, acts that they cannot carry out if they are married under the community property regime ”, Lukaszewicz added.

The law also establishes regulations for unmarried partners, who by a pact of distribution of goods can establish what will happen with those that have been acquired when the coexistence ends.

With the documentation, the notary public requests the certificates from the corresponding registry to verify that there are no embargoes, inhibitions or measures that prevent them from acting.. Depending on where the assets are located, the deed may be signed within the next 15 to 30 days and then wait for the Property Registry to take note of the change, which may take another 45 to 60 days.

In the event of severe conflict or issues of violence, an attorney should be called upon to advise the parties. The clerk acts where there is no conflict, which is why some authors call him a “judge in times of peace.”

The notary’s fee is estimated at 2% of the value of the assets, plus the expenses of certificates from the Property Registry, administrative fees, costs of sheets, contributions, deed rights, among other expenses.

“In general we see that during the pandemic there was a tendency to regularize patrimonial situations, an example of this are these divisions of assets or the deeds of donation as a way of organizing and planning the family future. Many times it happens that -facing a divorce- the members of the marriage they do not want to the goods for themselves, but rather they prefer to donate them in favor of the children in common, especially when we talk about the house where the family life developed ”, commented Lukaszewicz.

In these cases, the donation can be made for the entire property or the right to use the property in favor of one of the members of the marriage, usually the one who will live with the children.

For the so-called “Usufruct”: Whoever has the benefit may use the property for life or for the agreed time. For example, until the children are of legal age. At the end of the term, the property remains definitively in the name of the children. “In these cases we also recommend affecting the property to the housing protection system, which will allow to protect the assets of the creditors,” said the notary.

What is required to do the division

From the legal point of view, those who are in the situation of separations or divorces where there is real estate, whether in common or not, and where one of the two, or both, express the intention to sell to divide the assets, it is important to tell With the original deed at sight and after reading it, see who is the owner of the domain and in what marital status he was at the time of acquiring it, whether as single or married.

Maria Bethlehem Fuentes de Belén Fuentes Real Estate Business, detailed to Infobae, several steps to take into account: “to) If you bought as a married person, whether or not the spouse appears as the owner on the deed, you must sign yes or yes from the authorization of sale, as well as reservations, signs, purchase tickets and deeds. b) If it is listed as the owner, you must sign as the owner, but if the spouse is not listed as the owner in the deed, you must provide what is legally known as conjugal consent to successfully move forward with the operation ”.

The law applies to married couples and cohabiting couples, if one of the spouses wants to unilaterally sell real estate without the consent of the other, they cannot do so and whoever buys is not an involuntary accomplice of a crime. In this way, both buyer and seller are taken care of (Getty Images)

According to experts, This prevents that, if one of the spouses wanted to unilaterally sell a property without the consent of the other, they cannot do so and that whoever buys is not an involuntary accomplice of a crime. In this way, both buyer and seller are taken care of.

Legal marriages and cohabitation

The new Civil and Commercial Code of the Nation recognizes the figure of spouse, for which it is also important to know the selling client and consult him if he is in common law, because if so, he should also sign all documentation inherent to the sale and purchase in his quality of common-law partner.

This protects the rights of both parties, being that in a judicial process, it is a test that can be of great contribution to a fair sentence.

Delays in these types of actions and costs

In general, if there is an agreement between the parties, the processing is usually quite fast, since the lawyers present said agreement in the corresponding court and if the judge does not see any difference or any detail that catches his attention, he approves it, and approves it.

In the event of disagreement between the parties, the terms differ, either by the court that touched them, some have greater speed than others in the processes, or by the legal strategies applied by each party.

The division of real estate, as well as other assets in the divorce, is part of what is called the liquidation of the community regime



The courts that process these cases They are from the civil jurisdiction and are called Family Courts, the latter being able, depending on the case, to request the intervention of courts of other jurisdictions.

“It is important to be advised and to hire lawyers specialized in Family, since, each jurisdiction has its characteristic and particular operation, and if the professional does not know them, it can harm the client ”, recommended Fuentes.

Depending on each property, or the assets to be divided, the final cost of a separation of assets may vary between 3.5 to 5% of the value of the property or assets in question.

The division of real estate, as well as other assets in the divorce, It is part of what is called the liquidation of the community regime. Community property and own property are established.

“Together with divorce, they process issues related to it, such as the allocation of housing, the determination of childcare, maintenance between spouses. and with respect to the children, the request for financial compensation, the way in which the duty of communication will be fulfilled, among others, ”he told Infobae Solange Esseiva of H54.

The Civil and Commercial Code of the Nation establishes that when filing the claim, a regulatory agreement must be exhibited with the proposal on the different issues. The opposing party must do the same and there may be an agreement. If there is no agreement, it is judicially resolved. Although the ideal, recommend to avoid expenses and fees is to reach an agreement, and once the property is sold, if you decide on this option, divide the amount received in equal parts.

