Qualcomm wants to compete with the M1 chip and says it will have it ready by the end of next year.

It seems that the technology revolution that Apple has started is bigger than we had thought so far. The M1 chip has been a before and after in the industry, overtaking all rivals. And for example, the statements just made by Qualcomm, Apple’s biggest rival in terms of ARM chips.

The M1 chip has just turned one year on the market, and the only company that can stand up to Apple with similar technology has just ensured that up to in 9 months they will not have a chip capable of facing the M1. However, it is a chip that we will not see in devices until 2023.

A Qualcomm chip to compete with the M1

Chief Technology Officer Dr. James Thompson explained the company’s plans at the Qualcomm 2021 investor event. In it he has assured that they will have a chip capable of competing with Apple Silicon’s M series in 9 monthsAlthough no one could buy a device with these chips until 2023.

If the deadlines given by Qualcomm are met, the more than two years after the M1 chip to the market. It is expected that by then Apple will already have the second generation of Apple Silicon ready, the theoretical chip “M2”, which will come with even more improvements in the power / performance ratio than the M1.

What’s more, Qualcomm has not specified which Apple chip they intend to compete with. The M1 has proven to be a great processor, but Apple just announced the M1 Pro and M1 Max, which are much more powerful. And we must not forget that the third generation of Apple Silicon should arrive throughout 2023, a theoretical “M3”.

What are the differences between Apple’s M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max chips

Apple has again shown that is several years ahead of the industry in ARM processor design. Qualcomm is hard at work, it has even bought Nuvia, a chip startup founded by three former Apple A-series engineers, but it will hit the market much later, and we’ll see if it does just as well.

