Unsouled Preview: Your Soul Is Mine

In the world of “Souls-Like” we continue to open the window while new exponents appear. In this case with Unsouled, a pixel art game that mixes action and RPG.

Unsouled is just in early access for PC

The lonely prince

Like all good souls-like, the most difficult tasks fall into the hands of our protagonist. A prince of a fallen empire who begins the adventure imprisoned in a dungeon. We are instantly released and learn that we have the ability to absorb souls from those who have passed away. Those who have surrendered before the forces of evil became undead, supernatural beings who will attack us along the way. Others decided not to give in and have a dignified death on their own. Each of the latter will tell us their stories to give more context to what is happening in the world of Unsouled.

The interesting thing is that the game has beautiful cutscenes made in pixel art to give more details about the protagonist’s past and the identity of the enemy.

A combination of styles

Unsouled is a game that focuses a lot on the type of combat. As previously mentioned, our protagonist bases all his movements and strength from the absorption of souls. There are reds, blues, and greens. Each one serves something different but most are dropped by enemies. Either to recover life, stamina or give us souls that serve to unlock more abilities.

Apart from the absorption button, we have a common attack, a more elaborate one, a dash and a parry. The latter is essential like any game of this style. A correct parry will throw the enemy off balance by giving a special attack, sometimes killing with a single hit. The combination of all the movements results in a series of very effective combos.

To improve our skills there are some sanctuaries where when we access we can buy the improvements. Even if we want to, we can test these skills in a kind of training ground.

Despite the limitations of the perspective used, we can combine our attacks to launch enemies from a cliff or hit them against shelves, columns or benches (all destructible).

The end of each scenario takes us to the confrontation against a final boss. They are quite difficult, although we can also press all the buttons and beat them by chance. The ideal would be to dodge or parry an attack and combine with a good series of combos. These bosses have attacks with a special soul and once defeated that soul becomes ours and we can activate it using those powers.

At the end they will give us a score depending on the number of enemies we kill, if we find all the secrets or how many times we die.

The careful minimalism

There are several indie games that handle minimalism in their visuals and the expressive sometimes transforms into something sensory where we can understand what a character feels from just a few pixel movements. I think about Children of Morta; that with a similar perspective made us understand everything that was happening. The same happens with Unsouled. Especially in boss fights where everything becomes epic.

Each level has a very unique construction and with a lot of detail in the colors; areas ranging from deserts, forests and even on top of a speeding boat.

The game even has camera movements that allow us to show special attacks almost in 3D, breaking perspective a bit and surprising in those little moments.

The music is also a great find, quiet for most of the adventure but taken to extremes against the final bosses.

conclusion

Unsouled is a video game that is part of a single developer, the Korean Jinsub Jung, with his studio I Like it. Everything it promises it delivers and allows us to experiment with attacks in a very personal way.

Despite being in early access I did not find any problems in its performance and I am looking forward to more content to delve into the story and the fighting.

System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system – OS: Windows 7 or Later – Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E6320 (2 * 1866) or equivalent – Memory: 2GB of RAM – Graphics: 512mb video memory

Storage: 2 GB available space –

