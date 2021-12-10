It has been more than 20 years since the launch of Matrix and still resonates to this day the powerful effect it caused on the public. Two sequels later it all seemed to be over for Neo and company, but Lana Wachowski has discovered a gap in the plot to sneak through.

That is why The Matrix Resurrections is about to hit theaters with its premiere this month. After having a little teaser this week, we finally know what The Matrix Awakens is up to. The director’s joint experience with Epic Games is one that promises to show us the truth.

Created from Unreal Engine 5, this game allows us tour an entire city, as if it were an open world. We can take any vehicle and start action sequences worthy of any installment in the saga. There are many secrets to discover in each corner of the buildings.

As we have seen, Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss are fully digitized and it is difficult to differentiate them from their real counterparts. Be that as it may, you can see for yourself what is happening by downloading The Matrix Awakens: