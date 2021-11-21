The Mexican Sergio Pérez (Red Bull), fourth in the Formula One World Cup, who will start eleventh today in the debuting Qatar Grand Prix, the twentieth and third last of the championship, declared yesterday at the Losail circuit that it was a crazy qualification for him.

“It was a crazy qualification for me,” declared Pérez Mendoza. “I think we were there for the whole weekend; and after the third free he was optimistic about the changes we were making. We had everything going for us to complete a great qualifying, but we couldn’t make it all fall into place at the moment that mattered most,” he added.

“We changed the focus of tire preparation with a view to the weekend and we did not manage to do all the laps we would have wanted, I encountered a lot of traffic and staying out in Q2 was the price I paid, because we did not put together everything we needed. in the right moment. We are a team and we are all in this together. It was a shame we didn’t make it; but we already want it to be tomorrow (today) ”, added the man from Guadalajara.

“I think without this issue, the rhythm was in the car; we’ve been up there all weekend; so I don’t understand why we weren’t there today and why we won’t be able to be there tomorrow (today) ”, he said.

“It has been a disappointing day, but Sunday (today) is what matters; So hopefully we can recover and can minimize the damage. I hope I can overtake many to finish in the fight for the big points, ”said the Red Bull Mexican.

For his part, Christian Horner , director of the team, trusts that Pérez can come back in this race.

“It is a shame that Checo is not in the top 10, but it is a long race and he can still be an important factor for us throughout the competition,” he commented.

EFE

Hamilton sets the pace and has pole

Lewis Hamilton took a step to regain control in the Formula One drivers’ championship, quickly grasping the newest circuit on the calendar.

The Mercedes driver and Max Verstappen qualified first and second, respectively, for the first Qatar Grand Prix, leading to a showdown between the top two of the championship from the very start of Sunday’s race.

Hamilton won the 102nd pole of his career, fourth of the season and the first since the Hungarian GP in August.

The Briton edged Verstappen by 0.455 seconds to win pole position at the Losail International Circuit. The seven-time champion said he felt a sickness in his stomach since his arrival in Qatar, but a good night’s rest helped him recover.

“I really had problems in the first practice, I felt bad,” said Hamilton. “I was here until midnight working with the engineers, who always work late, and I found several areas where I can improve.”