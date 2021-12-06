We are just a few days away The Game Awards 2021, the ceremony in which six titles compete for the Game of the year: Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village.

This time we will focus on Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and in the reasons why Yes and why no It should be the Game of the year 2021.

Why should I win Game of the Year?

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is maybe the most visually stunning console game we’ve ever played in our entire lives. The level of fidelity, the dynamics between light and shadows and the design of characters and settings make the experience like controlling a recent generation Pixar movie in real time.

More than a year after the debut of the new generation of consoles, we dare to say that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart it’s the only title that really honors the term next-gen.

But beyond its visual achievements, the very premise of the game is the basis for exploiting the abilities of Playstation 5, a console whose SSD makes loading times imperceptible. One of the edges of the argument of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are interdimensional jumps, which for users translates into instant changes between locations and / or dimensions no loss of rhythm.

We insist, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart it’s a next-gen game in all the extension of the term.

Why you shouldn’t win Game of the Year

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a title that it ends in a few hours, which leaves the taste that his role was rather that of show-off vehicle of PlayStation 5, situation that is not necessarily negative.

However, it is clear that does not have the same amount of content than other installments of the saga and other market proposals with which a better return on money is guaranteed with respect to playing time.

The Game Awards 2021 will take place on December 9.