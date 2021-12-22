Just a few days after celebrating Christmas, we want to share some details that we think you might like if you are a player of Halo Infinite.

We talk about their winter event, 343 Industries, the developer of this interesting title, has decided to celebrate it with a Christmas Event for Halo Infinite that will give you special gifts so that you can enjoy this time in the best way.

What we are about to show you comes from a very reliable source, from the official Halo blog itself, 343 Industries, where it was announced that the winter plan has already begun.

This winter event, for Halo Infinite, is a celebration that will be available from today until the morning of January 4, 2022 and that it will have special rewards for the entire community.

And surely you wonder, how can you unlock all these beautiful rewards? Sand or Big team battle.

You just have to take into account, what could be the most important point, and that is that you will not be able to complete all the challenges in one day, this fact allows you to only unlock one level of this event pass each day.

So you will have to log in on 10 different days and complete at least one game in order to have all the rewards.

But all good, we leave you here a list that could serve you as a guide, where does it come from, what day can you get each object and so you know what are all the rewards of this winter plan in Halo Infinite:

Wild Justice Dog Tag – December 21

Mint Laugh Armor Casing (Mark VII) – December 22

Left shoulder pad UA / TATIUS – December 23

Right shoulder pad UA / TATIUS – December 24

Peppermint Laugh Weapon Skin (MA40 Assault Rifle) – December 25

Armageddon Snow Fund – December 26

NAVLOGCOM Nameplate – December 27

Peppermint Laugh Weapon Skin (Sidekick MK50) – December 28

Myesel Ammo Bag Utility – December 29

Armor Clad Sunset Contessa (Mark VII) – December 30

And yes, there are only 10 awards, but the event lasts 13 days, This is because 343 Industries wants to give you extra days to update you if for some reason you couldn’t get in to play a Halo Infinite game sometime, wow, how considerate these guys are.