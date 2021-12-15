Microsoft Teams allows end-to-end encryption of individual calls, the new level of security could make information disappear, we will tell you how the new feature works.

End-to-end encryption prevents anyone beyond the two intended recipients decrypts the call details; that’s great for privacy.

Microsoft has been testing the encryption feature since October and is now available for one-to-one calls from Teams. This will make it harder for spies to access your conversations.

Likewise, it will be almost impossible for intruders to access your information, since the level of encryption is so extreme that Microsoft warns that activating it could lose some of your information.

If you activate the strictest level of encryption in Teams you could lose information and some functionsFor example: recording, call transfers, expansion to group calls and live captions. To recover these options you will have to disable “End-to-end encryption”, E2EE, for its acronym in English.

To enable end-to-end encryption, you need to Teams admin enable E2EE and both ends or sides of the call choose to use the feature, this will definitely make conversations much more secure in Teams.