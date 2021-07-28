Univision challenges streaming giants • Forbes México

Univision is preparing to enter one of the fastest growing segments of technological innovation, one where the main competition is led by a group of buoyant companies: video streaming.

To achieve this, the challenging firm seeks to take advantage of the vast content it will obtain from the merger with Televisa, while stealing talent from firms such as Netflix and Disney + to build what will be one of the largest communities of content creators in Spanish on the planet.

Follow the technology information in our specialized section

“These are all global media companies (Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video) whose service is essentially dubbing into Spanish; they have a very small amount of originally produced Spanish content. The service that we are going to bring to the market will be the world’s first premium service, focused on [exhibir] content in Spanish, first of all, and with the largest amount of original content produced in Spanish, much more than any other service ”, explains, in an exclusive interview with Forbes Mexico, Wade Davis, CEO of Univision Communications.

For the US firm, whose annual sales for 2020 were 2,500 million dollars, according to its financial report, entering the streaming sector could become one of its most valuable businesses for the next decade, due to its size. of the market and the growth rates it represents.

Photo: © Univisión

Talking about the business that Netflix leads is talking about a lot of money. The video streaming market will jump from $ 342 billion in 2020 to more than $ 842 billion by 2027, according to a Fortune Business Insights report.

But, contrary to the idea of ​​fighting in “190 markets globally” and trying to satisfy all types of audiences, Univision will have a global bet focused on the more than 600 million Spanish-speaking consumers in the world.

Follow the information on the economy and finances in our specialized section

Although he has not yet revealed a specific date for his incursion, and states that it does not go beyond “early 2022”, Davis comments that Univision’s entry into the sector will be through a new streaming service that will operate under the AVOD ( free, but with advertising) and SVOD (with a monthly cost, but without advertising and access to other content).

“Our service will have more content in Spanish originally produced than any of the other services. [con los que competiremos, ya que] There is no other company focused solely on the global Spanish-speaking market, ”he says.

Wade Davis takes a break to visualize his plans and share the details of his next business story with Forbes Mexico.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

Forbes Mexico: Why now and why participate in the streaming market, where competition is not only global, but increasingly aggressive?

Wade Davis: Yes, clearly, all those companies are looking at the space and have current offerings, but none of them has a mission to prioritize Spanish. So Netflix, Disney + or HBO Max are global media companies whose service is essentially dubbing into Spanish, and a very small amount of content is being produced originally in Spanish. The service that we are going to bring to the market will be the first premium service in the world in Spanish; that in the first place. And, in addition, it will have more content in that language than any other service.

And we are showing that we are competitive, not only with the original content creators that we announced, who will work towards the launch, but because some of the highest executives of firms like Netflix or Disney + have decided to join us. People like Rodrigo Mazón, who was the Vice President of Acquisitions and Content of Netflix, and led everything related to programming, talent and content of the platform and, now, he arrives as VP and general manager of SVOD; or Michael Cerdá, who is our VP of Product and Engineering and who was responsible for the Disney + operation as global head of product. So creators and top talent alike recognize that this is a great opportunity.

How do you plan to compete against the massive content budgets of firms like Netflix, which, this year, announced a purse of $ 18 billion for the item?

True, Netflix spends between $ 16 and $ 18 billion on content, but they are also fighting a battle in 190 different countries around the world. So they need to spend that amount of money to be able to program original content in each of those countries. We will focus solely on the Spanish language globally, and when you combine Univision and Televisa, we are already, by far, together, the largest producer of Spanish-language content in the world. We are going to take advantage of Televisa’s extensive “library,” which has more than 300,000 hours of content. So we are not starting from scratch: we are starting with a very significant advantage in terms of our current level of production and the content of the “library” that we have built over decades. In addition, we will have a significant increase in budget, which will be focused on creating original premium content for the platform, which will only be available for the premium subscription, such as the three productions that we announced and that will be part of the launch in the first half of 2022.

So, will all of Televisa’s content be on the new streaming service?

We are still pending approval of the merger between Univision and Televisa’s content business, which will allow us to be a global content powerhouse to drive not only the ongoing television offering, but also expanded broadcast offerings. We are in the middle of planning the integration of the companies and our specific plans will be announced regarding the different components of the streaming services that we have, both in the United States and in Mexico, and the specific content that each country will have. . That will be announced after the merger.

Content is just one part of the success of streaming platforms; the other 50% is technology, how are you solving that?

On the consumer side, the service will be available on all platforms: web, mobile, smart TV and devices such as Roku or Fire TV. And, yes, you are correct: technology is a fundamental part of this. It is one of the reasons we formed a global strategic partnership with Google, who has invested in the merger of Univision and Televisa. Not only will Google be a strategic global technology partner, it will also be a shareholder in the combined company, and we are already increasing our resources focused on this.

Michael Cerdá, as I mentioned before, was the one who coordinated the launch of Disney + in Latin America, and [ahora] You are building a very strong team of in-house engineers who will work directly with Google to create what will be one of the best technology platforms in the industry.

They say they will be the most important streaming platform and original content in Spanish in the world. How will they work with content creators in the region?

We are providing a number of significant resources and capabilities, which will also be incremental to support the creative community of the Spanish language. We are going to be the most attractive place, both for established creators, as well as for the new creators who will come to work with us. You could see it in the ad: the initial creators cited the fact that we are the only company that focuses solely on the Spanish language and that this is something that no other company has done.

We intend to be a kind of roof over your head for the creative community in Spanish and give that community creative freedom and flexibility to carry out projects that global media companies have not been willing or interested in allowing them to carry out.

How does this differentiator between free and premium service work?

With Prende TV in the United States we have ventured into the transmission of free content. Recently, we started broadcasting live sporting events like the Euro.

Photo: © Univisión

With the arrival of the new service, the offer that is available today on Prende TV will be significantly expanded and will have a much wider selection, including a new 24/7 news channel, sports and other content.

For its part, the Premium service will have all that offer, plus the original entertainment projects that we are announcing.

Brace yourselves, because the subscription segment of the service is going to be something amazing.

Subscribe to Forbes Mexico