Universal Music joins the metaverse and teams up with the avatar company Genies

Universal Music Group announced an alliance with the avatar company Genies, to continue entering the world of the metaverse, which more and more companies want to be part of.

Previously, some of Universal’s artists, including Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber, had personally chosen Genies to create their own avatar versions. Now, the complete list of artists of the company will have their avatars, in order to fully enter the “evolving digital universe” that is the nascent metaverse.

The ultimate goal is for Genies to build a complete market, where fans can buy and sell non-fungible token (NFT) products that can be used in various metaverses. That market, which is expected to launch in the coming months, will be based on Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain, home of the popular NBA Top Shot market.

The sale of virtual garments and accessories will be aimed primarily at Gen Z audiences, a Genies representative reported to CoinDesk, and initially Expect most items to be priced between $ 3-15.

Celine Joshua, Executive Vice President of Business Innovation at Universal Music, said that avatars can even replace celebrities at virtual events, in case they can’t appear themselves.

While Genies currently holds nearly the total (estimated to be around 99.9%) of the virtual celebrity avatar market share, other competitors are expected to enter the market, as the metaverse gains a more widespread audience.

The contracts between Genies and the artists are not exclusive, so celebrities could eventually team up with other avatar companies and metaverse games to use additional sponsored products.

“Genies and Universal Music are bringing the power of NFTs and cryptocurrencies to culture,” Genies CEO Akash Nigam said in a press release. “Universal’s talent roster represents some of the world’s most entrepreneurial pioneers, and by equipping these iconic artists with their own Genie-developed avatars, we are pleased to help them realize even more potential on Web 3.”

KINGSHIP, the first virtual musical group with NFT characters

This is not Universal Music’s first approach to the metaverse; In November, the record label began its foray into it, with the announcement of KINGSHIP, the first musical group made up of virtual characters belonging to a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT).

And although there are already virtual bands, such as Gorillaz or Daft Punk, this is the first time that the characters of the group are related to the metaverse and the world of the NFTs, and that beyond live experiences and physical merchandising, they are more that nothing created and thought for the new virtual universe.

KINGSHIP is made up of four digital characters: three boring apes and a mutant monkey, each of which has its own story and personality, which influences and contributes to the overall narrative of the band… very Gorillaz-like.

These four characters belong to the Bored Ape Yacht Club, an NFT collection of 10,000 ape avatars. with different characterizations, costumes and accessories, which is also one of the most successful projects in the field of NFT.

In addition to the musical part, from the hand of this virtual group, products based on the metaverse experience will be launched, which seeks to start a new generation of artists and fans, immersed in the virtual world.

The group will publish their work on streaming music platforms, participate in video games, as well as virtual reality applications and all the digital experiences that are part of the metaverse.