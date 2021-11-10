There are two main engines in the world of video games that compete for graphic dominance. Epic Games bets on photorealism spectacular thanks to the use of Unreal Engine 5, while Unity is widespread among industry and smaller developers.

Now, Unity announced that it has signed an agreement for the purchase of Weta Digital, the studio responsible for creating the special effects in films such as Avatar, The Lord of the Rings or Wonder Woman, among many others. The company’s tools, workers, and technology will soon be integrated into Unity, enabling the creation of metaverses.

Weta Digital will continue to have the winning team for the best visual effects at the Oscars, acting as a separate entity called WetaFX. Owner Peter Jackson notes that this acquisition enables “Weta Digital’s tools to create limitless possibilities for us to bring to life the worlds and creatures that originally lived in our imaginations.”

Therefore, Unity acquires 275 Weta engineers, tools typical of this industry such as Manuka, Gazebo, Barbershop, Lumberjack or Loki, lots of data to share between artists and a huge library with assets for creations. All of this will be available through the cloud.

Finally, the purchase will close for 1,625 million dollars in a combination of cash and stocks. Completion of this process is expected to occur during Unity’s fourth quarter in 2021.