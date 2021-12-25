One of the spokesmen for the White House, Kevin Muñoz, said on Twitter that US President Joe Biden had made that decision following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one of the highest authorities. in United States Public Health.

“The restrictions gave us time to understand omicron and we know that our vaccines work against omicron, especially the booster doses,” added Muñoz.

Those restrictions affected travelers who had been in those nations for the past fourteen days. They did not impact, however, US citizens or legal permanent residents of the United States who were in those countries, although the government did require them to present a negative COVID-19 test before flying to US territory.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said Monday that the lifting of restrictions was because “we have enough infections in our own country … We are letting in people from other countries who have as much or more infection than the countries of southern Africa ”.

The government of US President Joe Biden received a barrage of criticism for having imposed and maintained these travel restrictions that affect only southern Africa despite the fact that the new variant of the coronavirus was spreading at high speed around the world.

