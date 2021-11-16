The United States would register a growth in the travel and tourism sector of 35.6% during 2021, compared to the previous year; significantly outpacing the recovery of world tourism for this year, forecast at 30.7%, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC, for its acronym in English).

According to the most recent study by the organization, the outlook is more optimistic for 2022, and the travel sector in the United States is expected to grow another 28.4%, representing an increase of 425,000 million dollars, with a contribution of almost $ 2 trillion to its total economy, exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

“The opening of the borders of the United States and the easing of restrictions to the main markets of origin, such as the United Kingdom, will provide a massive boost to the economies on both sides of the Atlantic. However, the long-term recovery of the sector in the United States and around the world depends on the borders of that country remaining open to international visitors and facilitating travel, ”said Julia Simpson, President and CEO of the WTTC.

In 2019, the travel and tourism sector’s contribution to the United States’ GDP accounted for nearly $ 1.9 trillion (8.6 percent of the nation’s economy).

However, during 2020, when the pandemic almost completely paralyzed international travel, the contribution to the sector fell by 41%, that is, to only 1.1 trillion dollars (5.3 percent of the national economy).

According to the latest research from the WTTC, in collaboration with Oxford Economics, the United States travel and tourism sector can expect an increase of $ 393 billion in 2021, generating a total contribution of almost $ 1.5 trillion to its GDP.

Notably, the nation’s economy has benefited from an increase in domestic travel, causing spending growth of 40.4 percent ($ 261 billion).

Although the international spending of travelers in the United States will grow only 1.9% this year due to prolonged travel restrictions throughout the year, recent changes in these will provide an increase of almost 228 percent in 2022, representing a growth of 98,000 million dollars and a total contribution of 141,000 million dollars.

Also, after the loss of more than 5.5 million jobs in the United States travel sector last year, employment will increase by 26.2% in 2021, representing an increase of 2.9 million jobs and a total contribution of almost 14 million jobs, compared to the previous year.

By 2022, employment will increase an additional 19.7 percent, which will mean a year-on-year increase of 2.75 million jobs and will raise total employment in the entire United States travel and tourism sector above pre-pre-levels. pandemic in 16.72 million jobs.

