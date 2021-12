Dozens of people queue up on Westminster Bridge to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at St. Thomas Hospital in London, UK. Dec 14, 2021. REUTERS / Toby Melville

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) – British Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday that the doubling time for omicron cases was now roughly every two days.

“The growth in omicron cases here in the UK is reflecting the rapid increase we are seeing in South Africa and the current observed doubling time is around every two days,” he told parliament before a vote on new restrictions.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; edited in Spanish by Tomás Cobos)