It is important to remember that the other regions that make up the UK – Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – have their own powers over controlling the pandemic and have taken stricter measures than London.

The autonomous regional governments have competences in health matters, they have not announced yet whether they will also relax their travel restrictions.

No need for PCR testing

Thus, as of Friday at 4:00 am GMT (10:00 pm on Thursday, Mexico City time), fully vaccinated travelers and those under 18 will no longer have to present a negative coronavirus test before shipping to England or isolate themselves while awaiting the result of a PCR test performed upon arrival.

Instead, they will have to undergo an antigen test within two days of arrival, as was the case before the December appearance of the omicron variant, he said.

They will not be confined unless they test positive, in which case they will corroborate it with a PCR that they will request from the British government without charges, in order to detect new variants.

This is how the entry requirements were

Antigen tests for international travel must be purchased from a licensed private provider. Passengers who have already purchased a PCR for travel do not need to purchase another test as PCRs can still be used.