Speaking at a COP26 press conference in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday, an arsenal of experts from the tech-environmental sector spoke with global citizens from around the world about improving coordination and supporting climate action with technology. blockchain.

The United Citizens Organization (UCO) GloCha for Action for Climate Empowerment was launched at COP26 as a quasi-international blockchain-based organization located in Klagenfurt, Austria. It will now seek to use blockchain technology to advance climate change goals in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The UCO has its roots in the Action Innovation Project for Climate Empowerment, or ACE_AT, as well as the Global Challenges Action Empowerment Consortium, or GloCha. It serves to facilitate open discussions about society’s collective vision for climate action and to empower large-scale resource mobilization.

GloCha has partnered with the UN Habitat Youth Program and the Climate Chain Coalition, among others, to collaborate with youth climate groups to build the technological and institutional infrastructure required to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals a through impact-oriented entrepreneurship models.

Hosted by GloCha founder Miroslav Polzer, panelists included Romi Sumaria, Dairou Sidiki, as well as Cointelegraph Editor-in-Chief Kristina Cornèr, who she represents as a UCO media partner, among others.

Oblique Life Co-Founder and CEO Romi Sumaria spoke about the opportunities to mobilize financial and human capital towards climate change initiatives through the implementation of blockchain technology, stating:

“Blockchain will allow us to make sure that those who invest in these projects can understand where their money or time is going, exactly what metric they are looking for and see what their return on impact (ROI) is.”

The organization’s roadmap outlines its goals of publishing a technical report by the end of February 2022, followed by the registration offer in early April 2022.

Additional considerations include the distribution of carbon footprint offset Cryptostamps, resource mobilization through DAO, as well as support for various society engagement projects.

The UCO will work together with the respective government regimes to build these partnerships in the coming months, and deployment is expected to begin at COP27 hosted by the African continent in November 2022.

Representatives of the panel of the United Citizens Organization at COP26

APCD Chad CEO and longtime GloCha partner Dairou Sidiki commented on the importance of engaging African citizens on sustainable development issues, as well as fostering the development of innovative solutions:

“We think it is an excellent idea to implement this partnership to raise funds and mobilize resources for climate action in Africa in particular, and also to take into consideration what Africans may have as solutions and help them implement these solutions on the ground.”

During the duration of the COP26 conference, various opinion leaders in both the environmental ecosystem and in crypto have expressed valid concerns about the rise of energy-intensive activities on blockchain networks like Bitcoin.

The leading digital asset has discouraged climate experts because of its heavy reliance on fossil fuels to sustain production from mining activities, a fundamental pillar of its establishment and operations.

Earlier this year, a research team of experts from the University of Cambridge published the Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index which calculated that Bitcoin consumes 121.36 terawatt-hours per year, a seismic figure that ranks above entire nations such as Argentina for energy consumption.

Several cryptocurrency companies that intend to research and develop solutions to decarbonize blockchain activities have also gained traction in recent months.

Jack Dorsey’s Square partnered with Ark Invest this year to publicize a memo arguing that Bitcoin presents a unique opportunity to drive innovation and adoption of a green grid system powered solely by renewable energy sources.

What can fix this problem is an ecosystem where solar / wind, batteries, and bitcoin mining co-exist to form a green grid that runs almost exclusively on renewable energy. Not only is this doable, it is doable without jeopardizing the sector’s profitability. – Square Crypto (@sqcrypto) April 21, 2021

Citing analytical data metrics such as Levelized Cost of Energy, or LCOE, and transmission capacity to determine the ease of transition to green production, the report concluded:

“The Bitcoin and energy markets are converging and we believe that today’s energy asset owners will likely become tomorrow’s miners.”

