One of the most important shonen in history is Dragon ballAkira Toriyama’s work managed to create an influence beyond Japan by becoming one of the most popular animated series in Latin America a couple of decades ago. UniqueSora She is one of many who grew up watching Dragon Ball, so on one occasion she made a tribute with her cosplay of Bulma.

Over the years we saw how Goku and Bulma stopped being young and became what we see now in Dragon Ball Super: One in one of the most powerful warriors in the universe and the other in the president of the capsule corporation. However, UniqueSora decided to remember her first appearances and made Young Bulma cosplay.

“I remember watching Dragon Ball late at night when I was a child, I definitely have my brother to thank for introducing me to this show.“, He says UniqueSora in the description of the publication. Although the photo he shared is only a costume test or costest, UniqueSora was not bad at all, as his followers filled the publication with praise.

Something that characterizes UniqueSora over other cosplayers is her ability to present the characters in a casual look, while retaining the characteristic features of the original work. This is what happened with this cosplay of Bulma by UniqueSora, although unfortunately the cosplayer has not returned to play characters from Dragon ball or other works by Akira Toriyama.