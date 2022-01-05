One of the most popular cosplayers in recent years is UniqueSora, who has decreased its activity since the beginning of the pandemic but has continued to work in various cosplays of all kinds of works, including video games, anime and television series. One of the most popular characters who has cosplayed is Lola bunny, with the outfits we see in the Space Jam movie.

The cosplayer UniqueSora presented his first lola bunny cosplay based on her September 2019 Space Jam look, in yellow and purple sportswear as we see her before she dons the iconic uniform. “It’s honestly crazy to see myself in a blonde wig, for years I was convinced that I couldn’t pull it off.”

According to the model, his lola bunny cosplay It helped her step out of her comfort zone, as well as inspired her to make costumes for more blonde characters. However, it took a long time for UniqueSora returned to perform a Lola Bunny cosplay, in preparation for the release of the sequel.

In April 2020 the UniqueSora model presented us with a Lola Bunny cosplay with Space Jam uniform, on the occasion of the celebration of Easter or Passover. Although we’ve seen the Space Jam sequel premiere in theaters since then, UniqueSora has never cosplays Lola Bunny in her new uniform.

If you like the work of UniqueSora, I invite you to follow her on her social networks, because you can find other great cosplays such as the Tsunade cosplay from Naruto, or the Nezuko Kamado cosplay from Demon Slayer.