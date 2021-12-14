The beautiful cosplayer UniqueSora She is known for portraying characters from any entertainment medium, such as video games, anime, and comics. On certain occasions UniqueSora made cosplays of the best known girls from the Teen Titans: Raven and Starfire, is in different versions.

One of the most popular DC Comics characters thanks to Teen Titans is Raven, Trigon’s half-human and half-demon daughter. As shared UniqueSora In her post, the cosplayer is a fan of Raven as we see her in the DC comics, despite the fact that her most famous version is that of the Teen Titans animated series.

Related: UniqueSora becomes Hinata with two Naruto Shippuden cosplays.

Besides Raven, the other founding titan who is in almost every version of the team is Starfire, to whom Unique Sora gave a cosplay Amazing replicating her look from the comics with her iconic purple and white spacesuit. According to UniqueSora, his fans can find more photos of this session in his OF account, as he has not shared more in the rest of his social networks.

The other time UniqueSora played Starfire she did it “out of uniform”, as she played the Princess Koriand’r in his civilian clothes. For this UniqueSora used a red hair wig, a NASA blouse and alien tattoos, thus replicating the casual Starfire look from the comics.

Read more: UniqueSora is cosplaying Mitsuri Kanroji, the pillar of Demon Slayer’s love.

If you like the work of UniqueSora I recommend you follow her on her social networks, because although she is not very active, she does have a very extensive portfolio with characters from anime, manga, video games, comics and more. We recently shared Tsunade’s cosplay by UniqueSora, which fits her almost perfectly and is a Naruto fan favorite.