Session in the Chamber of Deputies suspended Fearing that the Workers’ Union of this legislative precinct will take the Plenary, as they demonstrated because they did not return the ISR payment, as part of the benefits they have had.

“They inform us that there is a blockade of the Union of this Chamber, who were in a dialogue table and until now there was no dialogue and are about to appear and take over the premises. We are going to go to the basement or to the offices in an orderly and calm manner and a recess is decreed, ”said the vice president of the Board of Directors, Marcela Guerra.

Minutes later, the president of the Board of Directors, Sergio Gutiérrez Luna reported that the session would resume tomorrow, December 15.

I made the decision to resume the session of the Chamber of Deputies tomorrow, December 15, at 10 am. – Sergio Gutz. Moon (@Sergeluna_S) December 14, 2021

Before it will be announced that the session will resume tomorrow, the members of the Union were shouting “justice, justice”, since they were looking for a meeting with Gutiérrez Luna, and even interrupted a PRI conference, to whom they told that They did not have this type of problem when the Chamber of Deputies was headed by a PRI member.

“We are waiting for the president of the Board of Directors to receive us, since it is a higher body (…) There has not been an official document to return to work, we are working voluntarily, 95% of the workers are willing to come to work, “said Jesús Salvador Aguilar, Secretary General of the Workers’ Union of the Chamber of Deputies.

He also commented that another problem they have had is that the General Secretary of the Chamber of Deputies told them that there were no Covid tests for them, and would only do them if they felt bad.

He explained that the deputies approved an agreement, in which they rejected the benefits they previously had: “Right now We get that the agreement was approved yesterday and we are denied benefits. They never told us that they had been in session, the dialogue was that they were going to inform us ”.

Jesús Salvador Aguilar pointed out that the deputies argued that the cancellation of this benefit is due to austerity.

