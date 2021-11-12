Oncology.mx .-The World Cancer Day, held on February 4, different associations recognize the power of knowledge about the disease and how it impacts the treatment that people receive with the aim of reducing the global impact of cancer. For this reason, the Union for International Cancer Control invites the general public to participate in the creation of a world free of cancer.

A three-year campaign to make an impact

World Cancer Day is a campaign built to echo, inspire change and mobilize action long after that day.

A multi-year campaign offers the opportunity to create lasting impact through increased exposure and audience-oriented engagement, more opportunities to raise global awareness, and impact-driven actions.

2021: together for our future

The definitive year of the campaign “I am and I will “, shows us that our actions have an impact on everyone around us, within our neighborhoods, communities and cities. And, now more than ever, the effect of our actions also transcends borders and oceans. This year is a reminder of the undying power of cooperation and collective action. When we choose to join forces, we can achieve anything we want: a healthier and more prosperous world without cancer.

2020: progress is possible

It was a historic year in which the 20th anniversary of World Cancer Day was commemorated. It provided an opportunity to look back and celebrate the progress made in cancer control, as well as a clear opportunity to look to the future, into the next decade and beyond. In 2020, we saw our fans and leaders around the world reflect on the courageous actions that are needed to further accelerate progress toward a world without cancer.

2019: committed to action

He spearheaded the three-year campaign “I am and I will“, In which our followers were urged to reflect on what they could do to reduce the impact of cancer on themselves, their communities and the world as a whole. This new theme served as a powerful reminder that no matter who we are, we all have a positive and important role to play in creating a world without cancer.

DZ