Unigram is the best Telegram client for Windows. The motives? Its speed, low consumption of resources, integration with Windows and design (we will talk about this later) guarantee it.

However, if something has been criticized Unigram regarding Telegram Desktop is the no background notifications. Well then, we are in luck! The latest update of the app has recovered them and will soon arrive in the Microsoft Store.

The return of one of the functions most demanded by users

Background notifications were present in Unigram for a short period of time and were later removed by the developer due to various issues. However, the feedback received from the community has been decisive for it to have decided to bring them back.

These notifications work through the system tray icon, where Unigram will now have its own icon even if we have closed the app. The application does not remain open completely in the background but only the service in charge of notifications, consuming a negligible amount of CPU and only 50 MB of RAM.

Unigram will adapt its design to Windows 11

In addition, the Unigram developer is experimenting with a new design to adapt the application to the new Windows 11 standards. It is important that you know that this design is experimental and is susceptible to change in many aspects before reaching a final version, such and as Fela Ameghino (application developer) has let us know.

The design being tested is highlighted by the use of the Mica effect and a new look for the top bar. The redesign of the app will be more profound and this is only a first test. Changes are also expected for Unigram users in Windows 10. Information on this will be published soon but we are not yet authorized to give you more details.

The truth is that since the previous update you can access this experimental design following these steps:

Click on the side menu icon (three horizontal stripes). Click on «Settings». Scroll down to where the Unigram version number is displayed. Click repeatedly on it to access the app’s hidden settings. Enable the «Mica» option.

The update that enables background notifications has already been sent to the Microsoft Store and should be available in the next few hours or, at most, in the next few days.