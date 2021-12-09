Photograph dated November 25, 2021, which shows hundreds of migrants waiting to be transferred, in the municipality of Tapachula, Chiapas state (Mexico). EFE / Juan Manuel Blanco



Mexico City, Dec 8 (EFE) .- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) considered this Wednesday that the situation of migrant children in Tapachula, in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas, is “very worrying.” since they are in unsafe and unhealthy spaces waiting to regularize their immigration status.

“The situation of migrant children in Tapachula, while they are awaiting their transfer to other states, is very worrying because they are living in situations that are not suitable for their well-being or development,” Pressia Arifin-Cabo, representative, expressed through a video. Unicef ​​deputy in the country.

Tens of thousands of people are camping in the Tapachula Olympic Stadium waiting to regularize their immigration status through requests with the Mexican Commission for Refugee Aid (Comar).

As of November 24, 2021, the organization reported, there were 84,600 people waiting in Tapachula for their resolutions. Approximately 40% are girls, boys or adolescents.

According to Arifin-Cabo, the stadium where the families are staying is very small for so many people and the children do not have space “to play, not even to be calm,” something that is especially alarming due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to spending long hours in the sun, children are exposed to garbage and hygiene conditions are almost non-existent since there is not even access to water “to wash themselves or to cover hygiene needs,” he warned.

“Clearly, there are many needs in terms of nutrition. We have observed children who are suffering from malnutrition and we have also seen many sick children with diarrheal diseases, respiratory diseases, with dehydration and even some stomach diseases. There are many children vomiting,” shared the expert.

Another problem that worries UNICEF the most is the “probability of family separation”.

“It is not allowed that they travel together because of the documents and it is important to ensure that the children stay with their caregivers,” Arifin-Cabo insisted.

The migration crisis hit Mexico hard in 2021 with the arrival of hundreds of thousands of foreigners – mostly Central Americans and Haitians – to the country seeking to cross into the United States.

Mexican authorities have intercepted 228,115 migrants and deported 82,627 from January to October 2021, numbers not seen in more than 15 years.

In addition, 123,000 migrants have requested refuge in the first 11 months of 2021, another absolute record since in previous years there were some 40,000 requests.

As a symbol of this growing crisis, several migrant caravans have left southern Mexico in recent months, most of them being dismantled by the country’s authorities, who received exhortations from the UN due to their treatment.