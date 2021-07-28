FILE PHOTO: A branch of Unicaja on Calle La Bola, in the center of Ronda, near Malaga, on January 29, 2014. REUTERS / Jon Nazca / File Photo

MADRID, Jul 28 (Reuters) – Spanish group Unicaja, which has bought Liberbank to create Spain’s fifth-largest bank in terms of assets, said on Wednesday that its net profit rose 87% in the second quarter compared to the same. period of the previous year thanks to the reduction of the provisions of COVID-19.

The bank reported a net profit of 28 million euros ($ 33.08 million) in the April-June period. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a net profit of 27 million euros.

European banks are struggling to cope with low interest rates, and the economic slowdown brought on by the pandemic is forcing them to focus on cutting costs, including through linkages.

Net interest income, that is, loan proceeds minus the cost of deposits, increased by around 2% to € 140 million, but fell by around 4% from the previous quarter. Analysts expected the net interest margin to be 143 million euros.

Unicaja, which intends to save 192 million euros in gross costs through 2023 with the acquisition, increased its “fully loaded” level 1 core capital ratio (which measures the bank’s solvency), to 17.7% in June from 15.1% in March, thanks to the approval by the ECB of the new risk accounting models.

(Report by Jesús Aguado, Inti Landauro edition, translated by Michael Susin)