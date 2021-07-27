By Brian Ellsworth

CARACAS, Jul 27 (Reuters) – The United Nations refugee agency said on Tuesday it seeks to help a Venezuelan boxer who fought in the Tokyo Games as part of the Olympic Refugee Team, a day after his father indicated no you can return to Trinidad and Tobago, where you had been living.

Eldric Sella lasted only 67 seconds in his inaugural fight against the Dominican Euri Cedeño, truncating the Olympic aspirations of the 24-year-old who in 2018 fled his country of origin for Trinidad and Tobago.

Her father Edward said Monday in an interview with the Venezuelan online television network VPItv that Sella cannot return to the Caribbean nation and that the family had sought help from the United Nations Refugee Agency.

“UNHCR is in talks to evaluate the most suitable solution for Eldric Sella and his family,” an agency spokesman said in an email, adding that he could not provide further details for confidentiality reasons.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of National Security, which deals with immigration issues, did not respond to a request for comment.

It was not immediately clear why Sella could not return to Trinidad and Tobago, where she had applied for asylum.

Before traveling to Japan, he had to obtain an exemption from the Trinidad and Tobago government due to his refugee status.

In Trinidad, Sella had several odd jobs to earn a living. He trained in boxing with his father, who left Venezuela to join him in 2019.

(Reporting by Brian Ellsworth. Edited in Spanish by Vivian Sequera and Javier Leira)