In the United States, in a company of 10,000 employees – with a median salary of $ 50,000 – termination costs $ 60.3 million a year, and replacing a worker requires half to twice their annual salary. Therefore, Gallup details, it costs $ 9,000 a year to keep each worker disconnected and between $ 25,000 and $ 100,000 to replace them.

“We live in a culture focused on money and [las empresas] They do not understand that productivity has to do with supporting the person, to make them happier, to be well. It is a cultural question that, little by little, will have to be decoded, ”says Lourdes Enríquez, a specialist in business leadership.

An organizational culture based on happiness is not about providing more and more amenities to employees, points out Rosalinda Ballesteros, director of the Institute of Well-being and Happiness Sciences of the Tecmilenio University (ICBF). Having a chef, giving drinks such as beer and coffee and even sending tastings or packages for social conviviality from a distance are incentives that can make an employee happy, but only temporarily.

Nor does it mean that companies dispense with amenities to care for talent. It is about the person being satisfied with their work life and for this the incentives must be accompanied by purpose, so that employees feel that they dedicate their time to something relevant and resilient.

The purpose, the specialists consulted point out, is important because if a person spends a lot of time in an activity that does not give meaning to their life, there is wear and tear and demotivation by feeling that they do not dedicate space to what is relevant to them.

Here the leaders have the mission of making workers see the relevance of their role within the team and the company. Their job is to generate positive environments for interaction to find out what aspirations and needs the talent has, as well as enhance their capabilities, instead of just correcting what is wrong.