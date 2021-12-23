Sandra Bullock savored the honeys of success in Netflix three years ago thanks to the success of ‘A ciegas’. In fact, that movie was the platform’s most watched for nearly three years, an honor it recently lost to ‘Red Alert’. Now he has triumphed again on the streaming platform with ‘Unforgivable’, a title that is about to sneak into the 10 most viewed movies on the platform.

Smash

‘Unforgivable’ 160.3 million hours played in its first ten days available on Netflix, being the most watched movie on the platform during that period with an overwhelming difference over which it ranked second. In addition, the film directed by Nora fingscheidt it has crept into the Top 10 of 94 countries, reaching the top position of most of them.

Only a huge downturn would prevent That ‘Unforgivable’ does not end up sneaking into the Top 10 of Netflix’s most viewed movies during its premiere, since the tenth position is currently occupied by ‘The Old Guard’ with 185.71 million hours played during its first 28 days available on the platform.

You just need just over 25 million in 18 days, so the question really is to see what position ends up achieving in that Top 10. A priori, the fourth position occupied by ‘The Irishman’ with 214.57 million hours played seems the most likely objective, since the 231 , 34 who got ‘Tyler Rake’ seem out of reach.

What is certain is that Netflix must be delighted with his collaborations with Bullock and that they will take any opportunity to repeat with her again.