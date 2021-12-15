Peru’s Minister of Culture Andrea Gisela Ortíz, in a file photo. EFE / Francisco Guasco



Lima, Dec 14 (EFE) .- The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) declared this Tuesday Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity to the values, knowledge, knowledge and ancestral practices associated with ceramics of the Awajún people, originally from the Amazon rainforest of Peru.

The declaration, announced through the official Unesco social networks, was celebrated by the Minister of Culture of Peru, Gisela Ortiz, who highlighted the talent of the Awajún women potters and their care for the environment in the elaboration of their refined pieces of ceramics.

“It is an honor to have as representatives of the country’s culture before the world indigenous women who value and transmit valuable ancestral knowledge, highlighting the use of the Awajún language, a very important vehicle of our memory and history,” Ortiz declared during his speech in the session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Unesco.

The Awajún people, also known as Aguaruna, are the second largest in the Peruvian Amazon and, although they are mainly found in the department of Amazonas, there are also communities of this ethnic group in Loreto, Cajamarca and San Martín.

For this people, the art of pottery is a paradigm of their harmonious relationship with nature. The women decorate the ceramic containers with geometric shapes inspired by natural elements and use them both in their domestic activities and in the celebration of rituals and ceremonies.

The production process is complex and includes several phases, from the collection of the raw material to the modeling, the firing, the ornamentation and the finishing.

In addition, its manufacture requires ancient knowledge and techniques, which have been transmitted by oral tradition from generation to generation and include the mastery of utensils such as stones, wooden boards and brushes whose hair is made with human hair.

The main depositories of this ancestral knowledge are the wise old women of the town, who teach the rest this art that also plays an important social function by offering women the possibility of empowering themselves by taking charge of its elaboration and ornamentation.

As reported by the Ministry of Culture in a statement, the technical file was presented to the Unesco headquarters in Paris in April 2019 to expose “the great value of the pottery production of the women of the Awajún people.”

“After two long years of evaluation, they receive the deserved recognition in recognition of their permanent safeguarding of these knowledge and practices that express values ​​and cultural identity,” said the portfolio.